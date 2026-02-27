27 February 2026,

Friday

World

Iran-US Tensions: Iran Rejects Donald Trump’s Conditions — Will the Real Decision Now Be Made in Vienna?

US Iran Military Tensions: Nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in Geneva conclude without any agreement. Tehran remains firm on uranium enrichment, rejecting Donald Trump's conditions. Will the real decision be made in Vienna, or will a great war erupt in the Middle East? Read the full report.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 27, 2026

Donald Trump and Ali Khamenei

Iran-US Nuclear Standoff: Talks between Iran and the United States, mediated by Oman in Geneva on Thursday, concluded without any agreement. This has raised the threat of another war in the Middle East, as the US has deployed a vast fleet of aircraft and warships in the region.

However, before the talks between the two countries ended, Iranian state television reported that Tehran is determined to continue uranium enrichment and has rejected proposals to transfer it abroad. Iran has also demanded the lifting of international sanctions, clearly indicating that it is not prepared to meet the demands of US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, who is mediating the talks between the US and Iran, stated that technical-level discussions will continue next week in Vienna, where the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is located. This UN nuclear watchdog agency could play a crucial role in any potential agreement.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in an interview with Iranian TV, said that these were among the most in-depth and lengthy negotiations with the US to date. He did not provide detailed information but stated that what needed to be clarified from their side had been done. The White House did not immediately respond.

‘Iran is restarting its nuclear program’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Iran is always trying to revive its nuclear program. According to him, Iran is not currently enriching uranium, but it is trying to reach a point where it can do so again.

Iran claims it has not conducted enrichment since June, but it has prevented International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors from visiting sites where the US had conducted bombings. Satellite imagery has indicated activity there.

Risk of military action if talks fail

If the talks between the US and Iran fail, the possibility of a military confrontation between the two countries could increase. If the US military deployment in the Middle East is intended to pressure Iran, limited strikes may not be sufficient. However, if the goal is to remove Iran's leadership, the US might have to undertake a long and extensive military campaign.

In response to the threat of a US attack, Iran has stated that if attacked, US military bases in the region will be targeted. This could put the lives of thousands of American soldiers at risk. Iran has also warned of an attack on Israel, implying that a wider regional war could erupt once again in the Middle East.

Published on:

27 Feb 2026 10:11 am

News / World / Iran-US Tensions: Iran Rejects Donald Trump's Conditions — Will the Real Decision Now Be Made in Vienna?

