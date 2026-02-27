27 February 2026,

Friday

World

Shehbaz Sharif’s threat to Afghanistan – ‘Pakistani army has the power to crush the Taliban’

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: A fierce war has broken out between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 27, 2026

Shehbaz Sharif

War has broken out between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Tensions between the two countries began to rise after the Taliban returned to power in 2021, escalating over time. In the last two years, tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have significantly increased. There have been several clashes between the two sides on the border, and neither has shied away from conducting airstrikes and bombings against each other. Multiple rounds of peace talks have been held between the two countries to de-escalate the situation, but to no avail. Late last night, Pakistan caused havoc with airstrikes in several parts of Afghanistan, in response to which the Taliban also bombed Pakistan. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has announced that war has begun between the two countries. Meanwhile, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif has openly threatened Afghanistan.

"Pakistan Army Has the Strength to Crush the Taliban"

Following the attacks by both countries on each other, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a statement this morning, Friday, February 27, stating that the Pakistan Army possesses the strength to crush the Taliban. Sharif made it clear that the Pakistan Army is prepared to respond decisively to any aggressive ambition. Sharif also stated that the Pakistani people and armed forces are always ready to defend the country's security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

"Pakistan Army is Ready to Face Challenges"

Sharif further added that the Pakistan Army is equipped with professional expertise, advanced training, and an effective defence strategy. The Pakistan Army is fully prepared to face any internal or external challenge.

"Pakistan Wants Peace"

Shehbaz said, "Pakistan has always promoted peace. However, it will not allow any harm to its territorial integrity. The Pakistani people stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their army, but Pakistan wants peace."

Devastation in Both Countries

A few days ago, Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan, killing 70 people. Since then, clashes have erupted between the two countries on the border. Late last night, when the Pakistan Army conducted airstrikes in Afghanistan, the Taliban also bombed Pakistan. It is being reported that approximately 133 people were killed in the Pakistani attacks, and around 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in the Taliban attacks. The Taliban has claimed to have shot down a Pakistani army fighter jet. These attacks have caused devastation in both Pakistan and Afghanistan, and the threat of further escalation of the war looms large.

