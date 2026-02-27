Shehbaz Sharif’s threat to Afghanistan – ‘Pakistani army has the power to crush the Taliban’

War has broken out between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Tensions between the two countries began to rise after the Taliban returned to power in 2021, escalating over time. In the last two years, tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have significantly increased. There have been several clashes between the two sides on the border, and neither has shied away from conducting airstrikes and bombings against each other. Multiple rounds of peace talks have been held between the two countries to de-escalate the situation, but to no avail. Late last night, Pakistan caused havoc with airstrikes in several parts of Afghanistan, in response to which the Taliban also bombed Pakistan. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has announced that war has begun between the two countries. Meanwhile, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif has openly threatened Afghanistan.