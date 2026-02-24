Iran: Army Helicopter Crashes into Market in Isfahan Province, Four Killed

Iranian Army Helicopter Crash (X – Iran English)
Iran Helicopter Crash: An Iranian army helicopter crashed into a vegetable market in central Iran on Tuesday, killing four people. According to media reports, the accident occurred in the southern region of the country, approximately 330 kilometres away from Iran's capital, Tehran.
The helicopter had been on a training flight when it went down. Both the pilot and co-pilot were killed, while the semiofficial Fars news agency reported that two civilians on the ground also died. Footage showed debris scattered across the market and smoke rising from the scene.
This marks the second aviation accident in Iran in less than a week. Earlier, an F-4 fighter jet went down near the western city of Hamedan, resulting in the death of one pilot.
Iran has a long history of fatal aircraft incidents. Western sanctions have limited the country’s access to spare parts, forcing it to operate a fleet of ageing helicopters and aeroplanes for both military and civilian use.
