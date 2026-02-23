Indian Embassy Urges Nationals to Leave Iran Amid Rising Regional Tensions and Security Concerns

Amidst the tension, the United States has increased its military presence in the Gulf region. According to reports, the US has deployed 13 warships in the Middle East, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Additionally, nine destroyers and three frigates are also present in the region. This military build-up is being viewed as preparation for a potential conflict. However, the US administration states that this move has been taken to maintain regional stability and protect its interests. Experts believe that increased military activities could put pressure on diplomatic efforts and reduce the scope for error.