Indian Embassy Urges Nationals to Leave Iran Amid Rising Regional Tensions and Security Concerns

Iran - US Tension: Amidst escalating tensions between Iran and the US, the Indian government has issued an advisory for its citizens to leave Iran as soon as possible. Concurrently, the US has begun increasing its military presence in the Gulf region, and protests have intensified in Iran.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 23, 2026

Randhir Jaiswal

“India Issues Advisory to Its Nationals in Iran (Photo: ANI)

Iran – US Tension: Rising diplomatic and military tensions between Iran and the United States in the Middle East have heightened global concern. The situation remains sensitive amidst ongoing negotiations over the nuclear deal and recent protests. In this context, the Indian government has issued a new advisory for its citizens residing in Iran, advising them to leave the country as soon as possible. The government has stated in its advisory that Indian nationals in Iran should depart using all available means, including commercial flights, at the earliest opportunity.

Talks May Be Held in Geneva on February 26

The next important meeting between Iran and the United States regarding the nuclear program is scheduled to take place in Geneva on February 26. This was confirmed by the Foreign Minister of Oman, who has previously played a mediating role between the two countries. The aim of the talks is to reach a new agreement on Iran's nuclear program.

The US President Donald Trump recently issued an ultimatum of 10 to 15 days to Iran, warning that the consequences could be unfortunate if an agreement on the nuclear deal was not reached. Following this statement, rhetoric between the two countries has intensified. Iran has also indicated that it will not yield under pressure.

US Increases Military Presence in the Gulf Region

Amidst the tension, the United States has increased its military presence in the Gulf region. According to reports, the US has deployed 13 warships in the Middle East, including the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln. Additionally, nine destroyers and three frigates are also present in the region. This military build-up is being viewed as preparation for a potential conflict. However, the US administration states that this move has been taken to maintain regional stability and protect its interests. Experts believe that increased military activities could put pressure on diplomatic efforts and reduce the scope for error.

Protests Growing in Iran

The situation within Iran is also not normal. For the second consecutive day, protests have occurred in some universities in Tehran and Mashhad against the system led by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Students have taken to the streets due to economic crisis and political discontent. Iran claims that over three thousand people have died in recent actions, while the US-based organisation HRANA reports a death toll of over seven thousand. Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has stated that his country seeks a diplomatic solution, but will retaliate if attacked. Meanwhile, President Masoud Pezeshkian has clarified that Iran will not bow to global pressure.

News / World / Indian Embassy Urges Nationals to Leave Iran Amid Rising Regional Tensions and Security Concerns

