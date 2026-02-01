Trump’s Global Tariffs Deemed Illegal by US Supreme Court

U.S. President Donald Trump (ANI)
America's top court has ruled against President Donald Trump's global tariffs, declaring them illegal and completely unlawful.
The Supreme Court has overturned President Donald Trump's global tariffs. President Trump had imposed tariffs on various countries around the world under the Emergency Powers Act.
The Supreme Court delivered this significant verdict with a 6-3 vote. Meanwhile, the biggest question now is how Trump will threaten countries worldwide in the name of tariffs.
It is worth mentioning that Trump had previously called this case one of the most important in American history, stating that any adverse decision would harm the economy.
Currently, there has been no reaction from Trump regarding the court's decision. However, a day before the verdict on Thursday, Trump had said in Georgia, "I have been waiting for this decision."
He added, "It is clear that as President, I have this right. I can impose tariffs for national security because countries have been looting us for years." He had warned that removing tariffs would "ruin" America.
Chief Justice John Roberts, while delivering the verdict, stated that the President had claimed broad authority to impose tariffs without any limits on their scale, duration, or reach.
The Chief Justice further added that the Trump administration could not cite any law in its arguments where Congress had explicitly stated that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act could be used to impose tariffs. Judge Roberts said that the Emergency Powers Act does not grant the President the authority to implement such trade measures.
