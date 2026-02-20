20 February 2026,

Friday

World

Operation Sindoor: Trump makes big claim, says this many Indian and Pakistani jets fell

US President Donald Trump claimed that during the India-Pakistan military tensions in May 2025, he mediated and stopped the conflict, mentioning the downing of 11 aircraft.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 20, 2026

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump again mentions India-Pak military conflict (Photo: IANS)

India-Pakistan Conflict: US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his claim that he mediated between India and Pakistan during military tensions in May 2025, preventing both countries from going to war.

However, India has already clarified multiple times that it does not accept third-party mediation in any dispute with Pakistan. India has consistently rejected Trump's claims.

11 fighter jets crashed: Trump

During his "Board of Peace" programme, US President Trump stated that 11 fighter jets were shot down during the military tensions between the two countries, which he also described as very expensive. India has strongly denied this claim as well. According to Trump, both countries decided to step back from fighting after the prospect of heavy losses.

Trump has claimed over 80 times in the past few months that he stopped the India-Pakistan conflict. However, the number of aircraft shot down has varied in his statements—initially claiming 5, then 7, 8, 10, and now 11 aircraft.

Used tariffs as pressure - Trump

The US President also alleged that he used trade agreements and tariffs as pressure. According to him, he told both countries that if the tensions were not resolved, he would not enter into any trade agreements with anyone and would impose tariffs of up to 200%. India has not confirmed this claim either.

Mentioned PM Modi too

During the programme, Trump also mentioned India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that Modi was watching the programme. Trump claimed that he had spoken to the Prime Minister and that he was enthusiastic about this initiative.

Published on:

20 Feb 2026 08:45 am

World / Operation Sindoor: Trump makes big claim, says this many Indian and Pakistani jets fell

