US Military Strikes Drug-Laden Boats, Killing 11

Actions to stop drug trafficking in the United States of America are ongoing. US President Donald Trump has made it clear that strict measures will be taken to stop drug trafficking in America and has also instructed his army to take all necessary steps. Under this, US forces deployed in the Caribbean Sea region and the Eastern Pacific Ocean region often target boats laden with drugs, and this has happened once again.
The US Army recently fired missiles at three drug-laden boats in the Caribbean Sea region and the Eastern Pacific Ocean region. Two of these boats were in the Eastern Pacific Ocean region and one was in the Caribbean Sea region.
Eleven people were killed in these attacks by the US Army. The SOUTHCOM unit of the US Army informed that four narco-terrorists were killed in the missile attack on the first boat. Four narco-terrorists lost their lives in the missile attack on the second boat. Meanwhile, three narco-terrorists were killed in the missile attack on the third boat.
The SOUTHCOM unit of the US Army informed that no soldiers were casualties in this military operation. It is noteworthy that since September last year, the US Army has conducted 43 attacks as part of its campaign to stop drug trafficking, in which approximately 146 people have died. No US soldiers have been casualties during these attacks so far.
