US Military Strikes Drug-Laden Boats, Killing 11

US Military Action Against Drug-Trafficking: The US has fired missiles at 3 drug-laden boats. 11 people have died in this action by the US military.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 18, 2026

US missile strikes on drug-trafficking vessels

Actions to stop drug trafficking in the United States of America are ongoing. US President Donald Trump has made it clear that strict measures will be taken to stop drug trafficking in America and has also instructed his army to take all necessary steps. Under this, US forces deployed in the Caribbean Sea region and the Eastern Pacific Ocean region often target boats laden with drugs, and this has happened once again.

US Army Fires Missiles at 3 Boats

The US Army recently fired missiles at three drug-laden boats in the Caribbean Sea region and the Eastern Pacific Ocean region. Two of these boats were in the Eastern Pacific Ocean region and one was in the Caribbean Sea region.

11 People Dead

Eleven people were killed in these attacks by the US Army. The SOUTHCOM unit of the US Army informed that four narco-terrorists were killed in the missile attack on the first boat. Four narco-terrorists lost their lives in the missile attack on the second boat. Meanwhile, three narco-terrorists were killed in the missile attack on the third boat.

No US Soldiers Casualties

The SOUTHCOM unit of the US Army informed that no soldiers were casualties in this military operation. It is noteworthy that since September last year, the US Army has conducted 43 attacks as part of its campaign to stop drug trafficking, in which approximately 146 people have died. No US soldiers have been casualties during these attacks so far.

