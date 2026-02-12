Hindu Youth Found Dead with Bound Limbs and Bleeding Mouth Ahead of Bangladesh Polls

Representative Image
Bangladesh Election: A Hindu youth's body was found once again on election day in Bangladesh. The body of the Hindu youth was found near a tea garden in the Champara area. The deceased youth was identified as Ratan Sahu. There were injury marks on his body. The body was covered in blood. Both his legs were also tied. Blood was also oozing from his mouth. Police have taken the body into custody and started an investigation.
Earlier, unidentified individuals had murdered a 62-year-old Hindu businessman in Trishal, Mymensingh district. The deceased was identified as Susen Chandra Sarkar, a resident of Southkanda village. The attackers had attacked Sarkar with a sharp weapon and left him inside the shop. They also closed the shutter. When his family opened the shop shutter, they found the body.
On the night of January 5, 2026, at 10 PM, Moni Chakraborty, who ran a grocery store in Chorsindur market, was suddenly attacked with a sharp weapon by unknown miscreants. Moni Chakraborty was critically injured in this attack. He died during treatment.
Before Moni's murder, a journalist had also been killed in Bangladesh. Journalist Rana Pratap Bairagi was shot dead in broad daylight. According to eyewitnesses, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle. They called him out from his ice factory and took him to a nearby alley. After an argument there, he was shot multiple times in the head.
So far, 6 people from the Hindu community have been murdered in Bangladesh. Among the deceased are Rana Pratap, Deepu Das, Amrit Mandal, Brajendra Biswas, and Khokon Das. Deepu Das was murdered on charges of alleged blasphemy, while businessman Khokon Das was attacked by a mob and burned alive by pouring petrol on him.
