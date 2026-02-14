Trump says regime change in Iran ‘best thing’, Middle East tensions rise

The US President had recently clarified that his top priority is to limit Iran's nuclear program. However, on Friday, he indicated that this is only one aspect of his efforts, as desired by the US. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently met President Trump in Washington, is also emphasising the dismantling of Iran's ballistic missile program and imposing economic controls on proxy groups like Hamas-Hezbollah. Both heads of state believe that if this effort is successful, it will only be a small part of the mission.