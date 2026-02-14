14 February 2026,

Saturday

World

Trump says regime change in Iran ‘best thing’, Middle East tensions rise

Donald Trump has made a provocative statement regarding Iran, saying – the US could take military action against Tehran. Along with this, the presence of American warships in the Middle East is being increased, which has further heightened tensions in the region.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 14, 2026

Donald Trump, Ali Khamenei

Donald Trump and Ali Khamenei (Photo - IANS)

US-Iran Tension: Donald Trump said on Friday that a change of power in Iran would be the best thing, as the US administration is considering military action against Tehran. The US President's remarks came shortly after meeting with troops at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Earlier in the day, he had confirmed that he was deploying a second aircraft carrier group to the Middle East.

When asked about overthrowing the Islamic religious rule in Iran, Trump said, "It seems like that could be the best thing. They have been talking, talking, and talking for 47 years."

The US President had recently clarified that his top priority is to limit Iran's nuclear program. However, on Friday, he indicated that this is only one aspect of his efforts, as desired by the US. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who recently met President Trump in Washington, is also emphasising the dismantling of Iran's ballistic missile program and imposing economic controls on proxy groups like Hamas-Hezbollah. Both heads of state believe that if this effort is successful, it will only be a small part of the mission.

Tension in the region due to US military presence

It is worth noting that Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes. Last year, before the conflict between the US and Israel, it had enriched uranium to a purity of 60 per cent, which is close to weapons-grade levels.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has increased pressure on Iran by sending the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier, from the Caribbean towards the Middle East. This ship will be deployed alongside the USS Abraham Lincoln and other US warships already present in the region. Currently, Trump has kept the door open for the possibility of diplomacy, while the work of increasing the US military presence in the region continues.

Confrontation could escalate due to Trump's statement

Middle East experts believe that Trump's inflammatory statement regarding Iran could not only increase tensions in relations with the US but also promote instability throughout the Middle East. Such statements often limit diplomatic options and raise global concerns about the possibility of military action.

On the other hand, some experts believe that Iran has long claimed its nuclear program to be peaceful. At such a time, any kind of inflammatory statement or military activity creates concern among the international community and can also shrink the avenues for dialogue. Resolving the tense situation between the US and Iran through diplomacy would be the best way forward.

Published on:

14 Feb 2026 10:39 am

World / Trump says regime change in Iran 'best thing', Middle East tensions rise

