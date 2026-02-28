28 February 2026,

Saturday

World

Afghanistan Releases Footage of Strikes on Pakistani Bases

Afghanistan Pakistan Conflict: Afghanistan has released a video of drone attacks on Pakistan, claiming to have destroyed their military bases. Along with this, Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has threatened that he will change the map of Pakistan in a day.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 28, 2026

Sirajuddin Haqqani

Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani (Photo: ANI)

Afghanistan-Pakistan Conflict: Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have reached their most severe point in recent years. The situation has rapidly deteriorated following cross-border attacks and airstrikes between the two countries. Amidst this, a video of an attack on Pakistani military bases is rapidly going viral on social media. This video has been released by the Taliban's Ministry of Defence, claiming that the Afghan Air Force has destroyed Pakistani military bases with drone attacks.

Key Pakistani Army Bases Targeted

The video includes satellite footage, which the Afghans have released, describing the attack as successful. It is claimed that in this attack, key Pakistani army bases as well as command centres suffered heavy damage. During these attacks, explosions are claimed to have occurred in several locations, including a military camp in the Faizabad area near Islamabad, the military headquarters in Nowshera, the military township in Jamrud, and the military complex in Abbottabad.

Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani Issues Threat

The video of these explosions is rapidly going viral on social media. The video shows a series of airstrikes on several Pakistani military bases. After the explosions, flames and clouds of smoke are visible all around. Along with attacking Pakistan, the Afghan Interior Minister has also issued a threat. Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has threatened to carry out suicide attacks in Pakistan.

"We will redraw Pakistan's map in a day"

Speaking about Afghanistan's fight against NATO, Haqqani said that if the Taliban fought Pakistan with the same intensity for even one day, they could redraw Pakistan's map. Regarding suicide attacks, Haqqani stated, "I swear to God, if this happens and we start acting that way, even one day would be enough to change Pakistan's map." It is worth noting that a day before Haqqani's statement, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud had also announced large-scale attacks on Pakistan.

Published on:

28 Feb 2026 12:02 pm

World / Afghanistan Releases Footage of Strikes on Pakistani Bases

