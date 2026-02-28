Afghanistan Releases Footage of Strikes on Pakistani Bases

Speaking about Afghanistan's fight against NATO, Haqqani said that if the Taliban fought Pakistan with the same intensity for even one day, they could redraw Pakistan's map. Regarding suicide attacks, Haqqani stated, "I swear to God, if this happens and we start acting that way, even one day would be enough to change Pakistan's map." It is worth noting that a day before Haqqani's statement, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leader Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud had also announced large-scale attacks on Pakistan.