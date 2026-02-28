Bolivia Plane Crash: Hercules C-130 Carrying Cash Crashes, 15 Dead Amidst Looting Frenzy

Plane crash in Bolivia (Photo: Social Media)
Plane Crash in Bolivia: A major plane crash has occurred in Bolivia. On Friday, a Bolivian Air Force Hercules C-130 cargo plane crashed in the city of El Alto, near the capital La Paz. The aircraft was carrying a large consignment of newly printed banknotes. The plane crashed on a busy road, 'Costanera Avenue'. Chaos ensued on the road at the time of the accident. At least 15 people were killed and more than 30 were seriously injured.
Shortly after the accident, a scramble to loot bundles of banknotes ensued. Amidst the debris and smoke, hundreds of people, instead of helping with rescue efforts, were busy looting the scattered bundles of banknotes after the plane crash. Police and local administration had to use 'water cannons' and riot control equipment to disperse the unruly crowd. The Central Bank of Bolivia confirmed that the aircraft was transporting new banknotes to the interior parts of the country.
Initial investigations suggest it was a case of technical malfunction. According to reports, the aircraft had taken off from El Alto International Airport, but due to bad weather and a technical snag, it crashed onto the road shortly thereafter. Upon hitting the road, the plane struck more than a dozen vehicles. Several cars were completely destroyed by the debris and caught fire.
Following the accident, Bolivia's El Alto International Airport has been temporarily closed. All flights have also been suspended. The Ministry of Defence of Bolivia has ordered a high-level investigation into the accident.
