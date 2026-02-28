Bolivia Plane Crash: Hercules C-130 Carrying Cash Crashes, 15 Dead Amidst Looting Frenzy

Shortly after the accident, a scramble to loot bundles of banknotes ensued. Amidst the debris and smoke, hundreds of people, instead of helping with rescue efforts, were busy looting the scattered bundles of banknotes after the plane crash. Police and local administration had to use 'water cannons' and riot control equipment to disperse the unruly crowd. The Central Bank of Bolivia confirmed that the aircraft was transporting new banknotes to the interior parts of the country.