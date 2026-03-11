Bus fire in Switzerland kills six people

A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday evening in Kerzers, Fribourg Canton, Switzerland. A postbus caught fire in the evening, causing panic. The bus was associated with the national postal service. After catching fire, the bus began to burn fiercely and was completely reduced to ashes. Smoke billowed in the area from the flames.
Six people died in the postbus fire in Kerzers, Fribourg Canton, Switzerland. Police confirmed this. However, the identities of the victims have not been made public.
Five people were injured in this accident. Two of the injured received first aid on the spot. Three other people were seriously injured, and they had to be admitted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.
Police have started investigating the matter. It is being reported that a man set himself on fire on the bus, which led to this accident. However, the reason why the man did this has not yet been revealed, and efforts are being made to find out the motive behind it. The man who set himself on fire is also among the deceased.
