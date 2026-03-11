11 March 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Bus fire in Switzerland kills six people

It is being reported that a man set himself on fire on the bus, which led to this accident

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 11, 2026

Bus catches fire

A tragic accident occurred on Tuesday evening in Kerzers, Fribourg Canton, Switzerland. A postbus caught fire in the evening, causing panic. The bus was associated with the national postal service. After catching fire, the bus began to burn fiercely and was completely reduced to ashes. Smoke billowed in the area from the flames.

6 People Died

Six people died in the postbus fire in Kerzers, Fribourg Canton, Switzerland. Police confirmed this. However, the identities of the victims have not been made public.

5 People Injured

Five people were injured in this accident. Two of the injured received first aid on the spot. Three other people were seriously injured, and they had to be admitted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Man Set Himself on Fire

Police have started investigating the matter. It is being reported that a man set himself on fire on the bus, which led to this accident. However, the reason why the man did this has not yet been revealed, and efforts are being made to find out the motive behind it. The man who set himself on fire is also among the deceased.

Share the news:

Related Topics

world news

Published on:

11 Mar 2026 08:52 am

News / World / Bus fire in Switzerland kills six people

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Iran Responds to Trump’s Threat Over Strait of Hormuz Oil: ‘We Won’t Let a Single Drop of Oil Pass’

US President Donald Trump has issued a formidable warning to Tehran, asserting that any efforts to impede the transit of petroleum through the Strait of Hormuz will be met with a massive military retaliation.
World

US-Israel-Iran War: Israel claims Iran's new Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei injured in attack

Mojtaba Khamenei
World

Iran Signals De-Escalation: Apologizes to Arab Neighbors, Says No Strikes Unless Attacked

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
World

First Venezuela, Then Iran—Is Cuba Next? Trump’s Statement Triggers Global Buzz

Iran Supreme Leader death, Ali Khamenei killed, Middle East tensions, Pakistani man terror plot US,
World

How long will the war with Iran last? US and Israel's statements revealed

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.