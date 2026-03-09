US-Israel-Iran War: Israel claims Iran's new Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei injured in attack

Mojtaba Khamenei (Photo: Clash Report X post)
US-Israel-Iran War: Tensions in the Middle East are escalating daily. The war between the United States, Israel, and Iran has taken a horrific turn, and Gulf countries are also beginning to feel its impact. Amidst this, news is emerging that Iran's new Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has been injured in an Israeli attack. The Times of Israel has claimed that Mojtaba was wounded during the war. However, no statement has been issued by Iran on this matter yet.
Israel's state television, while broadcasting the news of Mojtaba's injury, referred to him as "janbaz," which means wounded by the enemy. However, Israeli media has only claimed that Mojtaba was injured, without providing any details about when or in what incident he sustained the injury. It is noteworthy that Mojtaba's father and Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in attacks carried out by the United States and Israel on February 28. Along with him, Mojtaba's wife and daughter also died. Following this, reports of Mojtaba's death also surfaced, but Iran denied them. Now, Iran has announced Mojtaba's selection as the new Supreme Leader. However, Mojtaba has not appeared in public since the start of the war.
Trump's Warning Ignored
On the other hand, Trump had previously made it clear that Iran's Supreme Leader should not be chosen without his consent. However, rejecting Trump's demand, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated that the country's future and leadership would be decided by the Iranian people and their institutions, not by the "Epstein gang." He further added that Iran's independence and national honour are paramount, and external interference in the country's political decisions would not be tolerated. Iran, rejecting Trump's demand, recently declared Mojtaba as the new Supreme Leader. It was after this announcement that Israel claimed it would eliminate their successor just as they had eliminated Khamenei. Following this warning from Israel, news emerged from its state television that Mojtaba had been injured in an attack.
