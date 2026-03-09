9 March 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

US-Israel-Iran War: Israel claims Iran's new Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei injured in attack

US-Israel-Iran War: Israel has claimed that Iran's new Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei was injured in their attack. However, there has been no reaction from Iran on this matter yet.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 09, 2026

Mojtaba Khamenei

Mojtaba Khamenei (Photo: Clash Report X post)

US-Israel-Iran War: Tensions in the Middle East are escalating daily. The war between the United States, Israel, and Iran has taken a horrific turn, and Gulf countries are also beginning to feel its impact. Amidst this, news is emerging that Iran's new Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has been injured in an Israeli attack. The Times of Israel has claimed that Mojtaba was wounded during the war. However, no statement has been issued by Iran on this matter yet.

Khamenei killed in Attack on February 28

Israel's state television, while broadcasting the news of Mojtaba's injury, referred to him as "janbaz," which means wounded by the enemy. However, Israeli media has only claimed that Mojtaba was injured, without providing any details about when or in what incident he sustained the injury. It is noteworthy that Mojtaba's father and Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in attacks carried out by the United States and Israel on February 28. Along with him, Mojtaba's wife and daughter also died. Following this, reports of Mojtaba's death also surfaced, but Iran denied them. Now, Iran has announced Mojtaba's selection as the new Supreme Leader. However, Mojtaba has not appeared in public since the start of the war.

Trump's Warning Ignored

On the other hand, Trump had previously made it clear that Iran's Supreme Leader should not be chosen without his consent. However, rejecting Trump's demand, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated that the country's future and leadership would be decided by the Iranian people and their institutions, not by the "Epstein gang." He further added that Iran's independence and national honour are paramount, and external interference in the country's political decisions would not be tolerated. Iran, rejecting Trump's demand, recently declared Mojtaba as the new Supreme Leader. It was after this announcement that Israel claimed it would eliminate their successor just as they had eliminated Khamenei. Following this warning from Israel, news emerged from its state television that Mojtaba had been injured in an attack.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Published on:

09 Mar 2026 03:36 pm

News / World / US-Israel-Iran War: Israel claims Iran's new Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei injured in attack

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Iran Signals De-Escalation: Apologizes to Arab Neighbors, Says No Strikes Unless Attacked

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
World

First Venezuela, Then Iran—Is Cuba Next? Trump’s Statement Triggers Global Buzz

Iran Supreme Leader death, Ali Khamenei killed, Middle East tensions, Pakistani man terror plot US,
World

How long will the war with Iran last? US and Israel's statements revealed

World

Pakistan Attacked by Afghanistan Amidst Iran-US-Israel War

Afghanistan attacks Pakistan
World

Why Ali Khamenei kept his right hand hidden for 45 years — the real reason revealed

Ali Khamenei death, Iran Supreme Leader killed, Khamenei assassination news,
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.