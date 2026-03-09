US-Israel-Iran War: Israel claims Iran's new Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei injured in attack

On the other hand, Trump had previously made it clear that Iran's Supreme Leader should not be chosen without his consent. However, rejecting Trump's demand, the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated that the country's future and leadership would be decided by the Iranian people and their institutions, not by the "Epstein gang." He further added that Iran's independence and national honour are paramount, and external interference in the country's political decisions would not be tolerated. Iran, rejecting Trump's demand, recently declared Mojtaba as the new Supreme Leader. It was after this announcement that Israel claimed it would eliminate their successor just as they had eliminated Khamenei. Following this warning from Israel, news emerged from its state television that Mojtaba had been injured in an attack.