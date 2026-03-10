Iran Responds to Trump’s Threat Over Strait of Hormuz Oil: ‘We Won’t Let a Single Drop of Oil Pass’

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo - IANS)
Iran's response to Donald Trump's warning: US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that if Iran attempts to block oil traffic on this route, it will have to pay a heavy price. The US President, through a post on Truth Social, cautioned Iran, saying, "If Iran tries to stop oil traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, America will respond twenty times harder than ever before."
Elaborating on the potential scope of the campaign, he indicated that the US military would focus on "easily destroyable" locations. Trump said that such attacks could be so devastating that they might impede Iran's ability to rebuild as a nation. He further added, "After that, there will be an atmosphere of death, fire, and chaos for them, but I hope, and I pray, that this does not happen!"
Trump also stated that this US move regarding the Strait of Hormuz would be a gift to China and all countries that use this waterway. He expressed hope that this step would be appreciated by all.
US President Donald Trump claimed that the war is nearing its end. He said that Tehran's defensive and offensive capabilities have been completely destroyed. They do not have a navy, their communication systems are disrupted, and their air force is finished. Missile systems are scattered, and drones are being destroyed everywhere; even their manufacturing has been affected.
Giving a strong reply to the US President, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that they will decide the end of the war in the Middle East. They said that the equation and future of this region are in the hands of the Iranian army, and the US military will not end this war. The IRGC clarified that if the attacks by America and Israel continue in the same manner, Iran will not allow "even a single litre of oil" to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.
