Iran Responds to Trump’s Threat Over Strait of Hormuz Oil: ‘We Won’t Let a Single Drop of Oil Pass’

Giving a strong reply to the US President, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated that they will decide the end of the war in the Middle East. They said that the equation and future of this region are in the hands of the Iranian army, and the US military will not end this war. The IRGC clarified that if the attacks by America and Israel continue in the same manner, Iran will not allow "even a single litre of oil" to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.