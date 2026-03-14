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Modi Government’s Masterstroke! Another LPG-laden Ship Departs Iran for India After Crossing Strait of Hormuz

Iran has permitted two Indian LPG carrier ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Following this, the second Indian ship has also crossed this route and is heading towards India.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 14, 2026

Indian LPG tanker

Another Indian ship crossed the Hormuz Strait (Photo: ANI).

The war between Israel, the United States, and Iran (US-Israel-Iran War) is now impacting the entire world, causing disruptions in oil and gas supply and escalating global energy supply concerns. However, amidst this, there is good news for India. The second LPG-filled ship bound for India has also crossed the Strait of Hormuz and is heading towards India. This is being considered a major diplomatic victory for the Modi government.

Iran Closes Strait of Hormuz

Amidst the conflict, Iran had announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This strait is considered one of the world's most crucial oil and gas routes, through which approximately 20-30% of the world's oil passes. The route falls under Iran's control, and its blockage has created global concern. While Iran has prevented other countries from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Indian ships have been granted permission to pass through safely.

Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, had confirmed the permission granted by Iran. He stated that ships bound for India would have safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz. He also mentioned that India and Iran share common regional interests, are friends, and are connected by shared beliefs. Following the permission, while the first ship, Shivalik, had already passed through the Strait of Hormuz, the second ship, Nanda Devi, has now also passed through this route and is heading towards India.

Talks Ongoing for Other Ships

The permission granted by Iran for Indian-flagged LPG carrier ships to transit safely during this period of conflict is considered a significant signal for the global energy market and India, as it will somewhat ease pressure on the supply chain. India is among the world's largest energy importers, and LPG reaches millions of households as domestic cooking gas. Therefore, the security of maritime routes is considered a crucial part of India's energy strategy. The Indian government is in talks with the Iranian administration to allow other ships carrying oil and gas to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and enter the country.

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Published on:

14 Mar 2026 12:20 pm

News / World / Modi Government’s Masterstroke! Another LPG-laden Ship Departs Iran for India After Crossing Strait of Hormuz

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