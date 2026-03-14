Modi Government’s Masterstroke! Another LPG-laden Ship Departs Iran for India After Crossing Strait of Hormuz

The permission granted by Iran for Indian-flagged LPG carrier ships to transit safely during this period of conflict is considered a significant signal for the global energy market and India, as it will somewhat ease pressure on the supply chain. India is among the world's largest energy importers, and LPG reaches millions of households as domestic cooking gas. Therefore, the security of maritime routes is considered a crucial part of India's energy strategy. The Indian government is in talks with the Iranian administration to allow other ships carrying oil and gas to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and enter the country.