Iran Launches Fierce Attack, Firing Multiple Missiles at 5 US Aircraft

The war between the US–Israel alliance and Iran has entered its 15th day. While the United States and Israel are launching relentless attacks on Iran, Iran is also attacking Israel and several Middle Eastern countries. Iran is primarily targeting countries in the Middle East where American military bases are located. Iran has now attacked a major airbase in Saudi Arabia.
Iran targeted Prince Sultan Air Base (Prince Sultan Air Base) in Saudi Arabia on Friday, launching a fierce attack. During this attack, Iran fired missiles at 5 American refuelling aircraft.
There were no casualties in this attack by Iran. The American aircraft sustained damage but was not destroyed. Repair work on the aircraft has commenced.
An American military KC-135 refuelling aircraft crashed in Iraq on Thursday. Six American crew members died on the spot in this aircraft accident.
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