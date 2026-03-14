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Iran Launches Fierce Attack, Firing Multiple Missiles at 5 US Aircraft

Iran-US Israel War: The conflict continues with intense attacks from both sides. Iran has now launched a major strike on a Saudi Arabian airbase.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 14, 2026

US refueling planes

The war between the US–Israel alliance and Iran has entered its 15th day. While the United States and Israel are launching relentless attacks on Iran, Iran is also attacking Israel and several Middle Eastern countries. Iran is primarily targeting countries in the Middle East where American military bases are located. Iran has now attacked a major airbase in Saudi Arabia.

Missiles Fired at 5 American Aircraft

Iran targeted Prince Sultan Air Base (Prince Sultan Air Base) in Saudi Arabia on Friday, launching a fierce attack. During this attack, Iran fired missiles at 5 American refuelling aircraft.

No Casualties

There were no casualties in this attack by Iran. The American aircraft sustained damage but was not destroyed. Repair work on the aircraft has commenced.

6 Americans Die in Aircraft Crash in Iraq

An American military KC-135 refuelling aircraft crashed in Iraq on Thursday. Six American crew members died on the spot in this aircraft accident.

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Published on:

14 Mar 2026 09:47 am

News / World / Iran Launches Fierce Attack, Firing Multiple Missiles at 5 US Aircraft

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