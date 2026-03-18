US Strikes Iranian Missile Sites Near Strait of Hormuz Amidst Escalating Tensions

US used multiple 5,000-pound bombs on Iranian Missile Sites
The United States carried out strikes targeting Iranian missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz using 5,000-pound (2,267 kg) deep-penetration bombs. The information was shared by the US Central Command on X.
Meanwhile, according to Israel's official national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance, and blood bank service, Magen David Adom (MDA), two people were killed in a ballistic missile attack in central Israel. MDA reported that missile shrapnel also fell in the city of Beni Brak, located just north of Tel Aviv, injuring one person.
The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) air defence systems are currently responding to missile and drone attacks originating from Iran. The UAE Ministry of Defence stated in a post on X that the sounds heard in various parts of the country were due to the air defence system intercepting ballistic missiles. Additionally, fighter jets targeted drones and loitering munitions.
The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has advised residents to remain in safe locations and follow government channels for warnings and updates.
The Kuwaiti army has also stated that its national defence systems are successfully countering missile and drone attacks. The army confirmed that the loud noises heard across the country were a result of Kuwait's air defence system intercepting them. All citizens are urged to follow safety instructions issued by the competent authorities.
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