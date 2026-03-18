18 March 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

US Strikes Iranian Missile Sites Near Strait of Hormuz Amidst Escalating Tensions

US drops 5,000-pound bombs on Iranian missile sites near Strait of Hormuz, 2 dead in Israel ballistic missile attack, UAE and Kuwait air defence active.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 18, 2026

US Iran War

US used multiple 5,000-pound bombs on Iranian Missile Sites

The United States carried out strikes targeting Iranian missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz using 5,000-pound (2,267 kg) deep-penetration bombs. The information was shared by the US Central Command on X.

2 Dead in Ballistic Missile Attack in Israel

Meanwhile, according to Israel's official national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance, and blood bank service, Magen David Adom (MDA), two people were killed in a ballistic missile attack in central Israel. MDA reported that missile shrapnel also fell in the city of Beni Brak, located just north of Tel Aviv, injuring one person.

UAE and Kuwaiti Air Defence Activated

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) air defence systems are currently responding to missile and drone attacks originating from Iran. The UAE Ministry of Defence stated in a post on X that the sounds heard in various parts of the country were due to the air defence system intercepting ballistic missiles. Additionally, fighter jets targeted drones and loitering munitions.

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has advised residents to remain in safe locations and follow government channels for warnings and updates.

The Kuwaiti army has also stated that its national defence systems are successfully countering missile and drone attacks. The army confirmed that the loud noises heard across the country were a result of Kuwait's air defence system intercepting them. All citizens are urged to follow safety instructions issued by the competent authorities.

Share the news:

Related Topics

US Israel Iran War

Published on:

18 Mar 2026 10:16 am

News / World / US Strikes Iranian Missile Sites Near Strait of Hormuz Amidst Escalating Tensions

Big News

View All

World

Trending

US Israel Iran War

Kabul Rocked by Blasts, Over 400 Dead, 250 Injured; Cricketer Rashid Khan Calls it a War Crime

World

Iran Attacks Near Dubai International Airport Again, Flights Cancelled After Fire Erupts

Iran's drone attack near Dubai airport
World

Modi Government’s Masterstroke! Another LPG-laden Ship Departs Iran for India After Crossing Strait of Hormuz

Indian LPG tanker
World

Iran Launches Fierce Attack, Firing Multiple Missiles at 5 US Aircraft

US refueling planes
World

Trump Eases Sanctions on Russian Oil Amidst Iran-US-Israel Conflict

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.