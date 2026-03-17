17 March 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Kabul Rocked by Blasts, Over 400 Dead, 250 Injured; Cricketer Rashid Khan Calls it a War Crime

Cricketer Rashid Khan has commented on the Pakistani attack. He termed it a war crime and demanded an international investigation. Read the full story...

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 17, 2026

Attack in Afghanistan (Photo: Rashid Khan’s X account)

Pakistan carried out a major airstrike in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, late on Monday night. As many as 400 Afghan civilians were killed and over 250 injured in this attack. Loud explosions and gunfire were heard in the areas around Darul Aman, Arzan Qimat, Khair Khana, and Kabul International Airport late at night.

Taliban: Pakistani Army Bombed Hospital

A statement from the Taliban government's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, has also come forward regarding the Pakistani Air Force's attack. He said that the Pakistani army dropped bombs on a de-addiction hospital located in Kabul. The Taliban has termed this a violation of sovereignty.

Pakistani Government: Pakistani Army Did Not Target Hospital

Pakistan's statement has now also come on this matter. Mosharraf Zaidi, spokesperson for Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said that no hospital in Afghanistan was targeted. He said that the attacks were carried out on military bases, technical equipment depots, and arms storage sites in Kabul and Nangarhar.

Rashid Khan's Statement on the Attack

Afghanistan's star cricketer Rashid Khan also issued a statement regarding the Pakistani attacks. Rashid expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said that he was deeply saddened by the reports of civilian casualties caused by Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. He stated that targeting civilian homes, educational institutions, or medical facilities, whether intentional or accidental, was a war crime.

He further added that such blatant disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, was abhorrent and deeply concerning, and that it would only lead to further division and hatred. He appealed to the United Nations and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable. He also said that he stood with the Afghan people in this difficult time and expressed confidence that they would overcome the shock and rise again as a nation, as they always had.

Share the news:

Published on:

17 Mar 2026 08:56 am

News / World / Kabul Rocked by Blasts, Over 400 Dead, 250 Injured; Cricketer Rashid Khan Calls it a War Crime

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Iran Attacks Near Dubai International Airport Again, Flights Cancelled After Fire Erupts

Iran's drone attack near Dubai airport
World

Modi Government’s Masterstroke! Another LPG-laden Ship Departs Iran for India After Crossing Strait of Hormuz

Indian LPG tanker
World

Iran Launches Fierce Attack, Firing Multiple Missiles at 5 US Aircraft

US refueling planes
World

Trump Eases Sanctions on Russian Oil Amidst Iran-US-Israel Conflict

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
World

Pakistan Air Force Strikes Afghanistan, Killing Women and Children

Pakistan Airstrikes Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kabul Kandahar Bombing, Islamic Emirate Condemnation, Civilian Casualties, Border Tension, Ramadan Attacks,
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.