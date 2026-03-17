Kabul Rocked by Blasts, Over 400 Dead, 250 Injured; Cricketer Rashid Khan Calls it a War Crime

Attack in Afghanistan (Photo: Rashid Khan’s X account)
Pakistan carried out a major airstrike in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, late on Monday night. As many as 400 Afghan civilians were killed and over 250 injured in this attack. Loud explosions and gunfire were heard in the areas around Darul Aman, Arzan Qimat, Khair Khana, and Kabul International Airport late at night.
A statement from the Taliban government's spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, has also come forward regarding the Pakistani Air Force's attack. He said that the Pakistani army dropped bombs on a de-addiction hospital located in Kabul. The Taliban has termed this a violation of sovereignty.
Pakistan's statement has now also come on this matter. Mosharraf Zaidi, spokesperson for Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said that no hospital in Afghanistan was targeted. He said that the attacks were carried out on military bases, technical equipment depots, and arms storage sites in Kabul and Nangarhar.
Afghanistan's star cricketer Rashid Khan also issued a statement regarding the Pakistani attacks. Rashid expressed deep sorrow over the incident and said that he was deeply saddened by the reports of civilian casualties caused by Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. He stated that targeting civilian homes, educational institutions, or medical facilities, whether intentional or accidental, was a war crime.
He further added that such blatant disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, was abhorrent and deeply concerning, and that it would only lead to further division and hatred. He appealed to the United Nations and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable. He also said that he stood with the Afghan people in this difficult time and expressed confidence that they would overcome the shock and rise again as a nation, as they always had.
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