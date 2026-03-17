Kabul Rocked by Blasts, Over 400 Dead, 250 Injured; Cricketer Rashid Khan Calls it a War Crime

He further added that such blatant disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, was abhorrent and deeply concerning, and that it would only lead to further division and hatred. He appealed to the United Nations and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable. He also said that he stood with the Afghan people in this difficult time and expressed confidence that they would overcome the shock and rise again as a nation, as they always had.