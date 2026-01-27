Australian Plane Crash Kills Two

Following the accident, police, fire services, and ambulance teams arrived at the scene. However, it was difficult for the police, fire services, and ambulances to reach the accident site due to the fields and a nearby drain. A Superintendent from Queensland Police stated that the crash was severe. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has launched an investigation into the incident. The exact cause of the crash has not yet been revealed. However, the ATSB team is investigating potential causes, including technical malfunctions.