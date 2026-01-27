27 January 2026,

Tuesday

World

Australian Plane Crash Kills Two

Australia Plane Crash: A plane crash incident has come to light in Australia today. Two people lost their lives in this accident.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Jan 27, 2026

Plane crash in Australia

The increasing number of plane crashes is a serious issue. Plane crash incidents are reported worldwide almost daily. There has been an increase in such incidents over the past two years. Now, a plane crash incident has come to light in Australia. A single-engine plane crashed near the Gold Coast in Queensland, Australia, on Tuesday, January 27, causing a stir.

Plane Crashed and Became a Ball of Fire

According to information, the plane was taking off from a private airstrip named Heck Field, located near Jacobs Well. Shortly after takeoff, the plane crashed and became a ball of fire. The fire in the plane also caused a fierce blaze in the surrounding bushes and fields. Firefighters had to work hard to control the fire. Due to the smoke rising from the fire, local residents were advised to stay indoors and keep their doors and windows closed.

2 People Died

Two people died in this plane crash in Australia today. They included a pilot and a passenger. Both died at the scene. It is reported that the 73-year-old pilot was a resident of Beenleigh, Queensland, and the passenger was likely from Sydney.

What Caused the Plane to Crash?

Following the accident, police, fire services, and ambulance teams arrived at the scene. However, it was difficult for the police, fire services, and ambulances to reach the accident site due to the fields and a nearby drain. A Superintendent from Queensland Police stated that the crash was severe. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has launched an investigation into the incident. The exact cause of the crash has not yet been revealed. However, the ATSB team is investigating potential causes, including technical malfunctions.

Published on:

27 Jan 2026 12:41 pm

