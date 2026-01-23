Another major Trump move: US exits WHO, flag taken down in Geneva

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: IANS)
US President Donald Trump is making one major decision after another in his second term. At the beginning of his second term, he imposed tariffs on countries around the world. He bombed Iran. He sent his troops to Venezuela to arrest President Nicolas Maduro. He is talking about taking Greenland from Denmark. The United States has now decided to withdraw from the World Health Organization.
The US State Department said that the United States is now officially no longer a member of the World Health Organization. The American flag has also been removed from outside the WHO headquarters in Geneva. The US will continue to work with the WHO at a limited level to complete the process of disengagement from the organization.
A US health official said there are no plans to participate in the World Health Organization as an observer, nor will the country rejoin it. The official added that the United States will continue to work with countries around the world on disease surveillance and other public health priorities.
America said that this decision reflects the failures of the UN's health agency in managing the Corona pandemic. Meanwhile, under US law, it is necessary to give one year's notice before leaving the organisation and to pay all outstanding dues. WHO said that America owes it $260 million. A spokesperson for the World Health Organization said that America has not yet paid its outstanding dues for the years 2024 and 2025. However, the American official said that the American public has already paid a lot.
