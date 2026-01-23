Another major Trump move: US exits WHO, flag taken down in Geneva

America said that this decision reflects the failures of the UN's health agency in managing the Corona pandemic. Meanwhile, under US law, it is necessary to give one year's notice before leaving the organisation and to pay all outstanding dues. WHO said that America owes it $260 million. A spokesperson for the World Health Organization said that America has not yet paid its outstanding dues for the years 2024 and 2025. However, the American official said that the American public has already paid a lot.