22 January 2026,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Bangladesh Elections: Social Media Becomes New Battlefield, Will TikTok and YouTube Change the Fate of Power Like in Nepal?

Bangladeshi politics has now moved from the streets of Dhaka to smartphone screens. Read the full story to know in detail.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 22, 2026

Bangladesh Elections social media

Image: AI

Politics in Bangladesh has now moved beyond the streets of Dhaka to smartphone screens. Although candidates began campaigning door-to-door from Thursday, the real 'war rooms' became active on social media platforms months ago. Major parties like Awami League and BNP are now using Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok as their biggest weapons. Bangladesh has millions of young voters who spend most of their time online. Political parties know that a viral TikTok video or a Facebook Live has the power to change the opinion of millions. Where large posters and loudspeakers once dominated, a battle of algorithms and data analytics is now being waged.

Facebook's Dominance in Bangladesh

Facebook is the primary source of information in Bangladesh, hence the biggest competition to set the narrative is happening here.

YouTube and Propaganda in Bangladesh

Attempts are being made to influence voters through long video reports and debates in the country.

TikTok's Popularity in the Country

Direct reach is being established to rural and young voters through short, impactful videos.

Nepal's Example and the Shadow of Restrictions

Reports often mention neighbouring Nepal, where political instability and coups were witnessed after the ban on TikTok. Concerns are also being raised regarding Bangladesh, whether a ban or excessive monitoring of social media could pose a threat to democracy. A fine line has been drawn between the Digital Security Act and freedom of expression, on which a heated debate continues between the government and the opposition.

The Challenge of Misleading News and Deepfakes

The biggest threat in this digital election is 'fake news' and 'deepfake' videos. Efforts to mislead voters by creating fake videos of leaders using AI have intensified. This not only raises questions about the fairness of the election but also increases polarisation in society.

This Election is a Test of "Digital Literacy"

Experts believe that this election in Bangladesh will be a test of "digital literacy". It is becoming difficult for voters to identify which news is true and which is sponsored. The responsibility of social media platforms has also increased more than ever to ensure their platforms are not used to spread hate.

The Role of Youth in the General Election

An interesting aspect is that social media has also given a voice to ordinary citizens and youth. Now, not just big leaders, but also small bloggers and influencers are becoming part of the political discourse. Whether this is 'digitisation of democracy' or 'a new form of propaganda' will be decided by the election results.

What Happens Next in the Country?

As the polling date approaches, issues of internet censorship and data privacy will heat up further. Will the Election Commission be able to curb the expenses of these digital advertisements and campaigns? Will opposition parties get equal opportunities in the online space? The answers to these questions will determine Bangladesh's political direction in the coming weeks.

#NepalProtest
Bangladesh Elections social media

Bangladesh Elections: Social Media Becomes New Battlefield, Will TikTok and YouTube Change the Fate of Power Like in Nepal?

Nepal Protest

15,000 Prisoners Escape Amidst Nepal Violence; Two Killed in Army Firing

France Anti-Government Protests 2025

France Erupts in Anti-Government Protests: 100,000 Take to Streets

Share the news:

Related Topics

Bangladesh Coup

world news

World News in Hindi

World News Live Updates

Published on:

22 Jan 2026 01:26 pm

News / World / Bangladesh Elections: Social Media Becomes New Battlefield, Will TikTok and YouTube Change the Fate of Power Like in Nepal?

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Yemen: 5 Soldiers Killed in Fierce Terrorist Attack on Military Convoy

Attack on military convoy in Yemen
World

‘Yes, I am a dictator, but…’, Trump makes controversial statement in Davos

Donald Trump at WEF
World

Greenland deal done? Trump upbeat after NATO talks, tariff threat withdrawn

World

Trump to Indian journalists: ‘We will make a good deal with India’

Who is Peter Nuvaro
World

NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams, Who Spent 608 Days in Space and Performed 9 Spacewalks, Hangs Up Her Boots After a Historic 27-Year Career

Sunita Williams
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.