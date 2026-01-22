Bangladesh Elections: Social Media Becomes New Battlefield, Will TikTok and YouTube Change the Fate of Power Like in Nepal?

Politics in Bangladesh has now moved beyond the streets of Dhaka to smartphone screens. Although candidates began campaigning door-to-door from Thursday, the real 'war rooms' became active on social media platforms months ago. Major parties like Awami League and BNP are now using Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok as their biggest weapons. Bangladesh has millions of young voters who spend most of their time online. Political parties know that a viral TikTok video or a Facebook Live has the power to change the opinion of millions. Where large posters and loudspeakers once dominated, a battle of algorithms and data analytics is now being waged.