World

France Erupts in Anti-Government Protests: 100,000 Take to Streets

Public anger against President Macron's policies has spilled onto the streets of France.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 10, 2025

France Anti-Government Protests 2025
France Anti-Government Protests 2025: (Image: X)

Following the people’s movement in Nepal, anger against the government has erupted in France. According to the latest information, approximately 100,000 people have taken to the streets. Reports of violence, arson, and vandalism are emerging from various locations. This large-scale anti-government demonstration has shaken the entire country, particularly the capital, Paris, where the protests have been most intense. The situation on the streets of France is deteriorating. Several protesters have set fire to vehicles. Shops and public buildings have been vandalised. Incidents of violence have been most prevalent in cities such as Paris, Lyon, Marseilles, and Lille. Videos circulating on social media clearly show flames and clashes with the police.

Over 80,000 Police Personnel Deployed

The government has deployed approximately 80,000 security personnel across the country to manage the situation. Of these, 5,000 are in Paris alone. According to the French Ministry of the Interior, more than 200 rioters have been arrested so far. Several police officers have also been injured in the violence.

What are the Reasons Behind the Protests?

These protests stem from several issues, including inflation, unemployment, lack of transparency in government policies, and restrictions on civil liberties. People claim that President Emmanuel Macron’s government is making decisions only in favour of the wealthy and ignoring the voices of the common people.

Social Media Becomes a Weapon of Protest in France

Just as the ban on social media in Nepal became the spark for the movement, in France too, people are uniting through social media. Protesters have launched anti-government campaigns on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Telegram. Hashtags are trending, and people are showing solidarity against the French government.

Raising Voices Against a 'Silent Democracy'

There has been a sharp reaction from ordinary citizens and political experts to the violence in France. Many are calling the government's policies “anti-people,” while some believe that damaging public property is not the solution. Young people are most active on social media and are raising their voices against a “silent democracy”.

What Might Happen Next?

The government is now showing signs of engaging in dialogue with the protesters, but no concrete solution has emerged yet. Emergency meetings may be held by the government in the coming days.
Potential follow-ups include:

An address by President Macron.

Review of law and order.

Identification of protest leaders and initiation of dialogue.

Echoes of the movement in other European countries.

Impact on Tourism and Economy

Arson and unrest on the streets of Paris, a major global tourist destination, have frightened international tourists. This could cause significant damage to France's economy and tourism industry.

Impact of Stress on Police

The police force is mentally and physically exhausted due to continuous duty, pressure, and violence. Internal resentment is also being seen within the police department.

Comparison with the Nepali Movement

This movement in France is similar to the recent ZNZ youth movement in Nepal. In both, social media became the primary weapon, and young people took the lead against government policies.

A New Challenge to Democracy

However, this movement in France is not limited to local issues; it is becoming part of global democratic discontent. Whether in Nepal or France, young people no longer want to remain silent. They demand answers, participation, and change.

