France Erupts in Anti-Government Protests: 100,000 Take to Streets

Following the people’s movement in Nepal, anger against the government has erupted in France. According to the latest information, approximately 100,000 people have taken to the streets. Reports of violence, arson, and vandalism are emerging from various locations. This large-scale anti-government demonstration has shaken the entire country, particularly the capital, Paris, where the protests have been most intense. The situation on the streets of France is deteriorating. Several protesters have set fire to vehicles. Shops and public buildings have been vandalised. Incidents of violence have been most prevalent in cities such as Paris, Lyon, Marseilles, and Lille. Videos circulating on social media clearly show flames and clashes with the police.