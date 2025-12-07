RSF-SPLM-N Drone Attack Kills 114, Including 46 Children

In the ongoing war in Sudan, which began on April 15, 2023, between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the RSF had announced a unilateral three-month humanitarian ceasefire last month. The RSF had also promised not to launch any attacks during this period, but they have now broken their promise. The RSF, in collaboration with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), has shattered this ceasefire.