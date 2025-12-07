7 December 2025,

World

RSF-SPLM-N Drone Attack Kills 114, Including 46 Children

The death toll in Sudan has risen due to an RSF-SPLM-N drone attack. Several children are among the deceased.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 07, 2025

RSF carries out drone air strikes in Sudan

RSF carries out drone air strikes in Sudan (Photo - Washington Post)

In the ongoing war in Sudan, which began on April 15, 2023, between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the RSF had announced a unilateral three-month humanitarian ceasefire last month. The RSF had also promised not to launch any attacks during this period, but they have now broken their promise. The RSF, in collaboration with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), has shattered this ceasefire.

Death Toll Rises in Drone Attack

With the help of the RSF, the SPLM-N carried out a drone attack on Thursday in South Kordofan, dropping missiles from drones on various civilian areas, including schools and hospitals. This drone attack was carried out in the city of Kalogi in the province, causing widespread panic.

Death Toll Reaches 114

The death toll from the drone attack by the RSF and SPLM-N has reached 114. Initially, reports indicated that 79 people had died in this attack, but this figure later increased to 114. Among the deceased were women and children.

46 Children Among the Dead

As many as 46 children also died in this attack, killed in a drone strike on a kindergarten school. Previously, the number of children among the dead was reported as 43, but this later rose to 46.

Fierce Conflict May Erupt Again in Sudan

The war in Sudan, which has been ongoing for over two years, has caused immense destruction and significant loss of life and property. After the RSF announced the ceasefire, it seemed like a major step towards peace. However, following this drone attack, a fierce conflict may erupt once again in Sudan.

