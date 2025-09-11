Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

World

15,000 Prisoners Escape Amidst Nepal Violence; Two Killed in Army Firing

Amidst the violence in Nepal, approximately 15,000 prisoners have escaped from various jails. In Ramechhap district, two prisoners were killed when the army opened fire on inmates attempting a jailbreak.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 11, 2025

Nepal Protest
Image: IANS

Nepal Jailbreak: Protests in Nepal against a social media ban have turned violent, leading to widespread chaos across the country. Amidst this violence, reports have emerged of approximately 15,000 prisoners escaping from various jails. Furthermore, two prisoners were killed and ten others injured in army firing on prisoners attempting to escape from a jail in Ramechhap district.

Prisoners Escape from Multiple Jails

The situation in Nepal has spiralled out of control in the last 48 hours. The movement that began as a protest against the social media ban has now descended into violence and vandalism. Protestors set fire to the Parliament building, the Presidential Palace, and several government buildings. Taking advantage of this chaos, prisoners escaped from jails across the country. Over 13,500 prisoners are reported to have escaped from several jails, including the Delhibazar Jail in Kathmandu, and jails in Chitwan, Nakkhu, Jhumka, and Jaleshwar.

Two Killed in Army Firing

In Ramechhap, prisoners attempted a jailbreak, prompting the army to open fire. This incident resulted in the death of two prisoners, while ten others sustained gunshot wounds. This is the first major instance of army firing since the army took control in Nepal. In addition, five juvenile prisoners died in a clash with security forces at the Naubasta Reform Home in western Nepal.

Curfew Imposed for Control

To bring the situation under control, the Nepalese army has taken command of the entire country. A curfew has been imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, and will remain in effect until this morning. The army has warned of strict action against protestors and rioters. Tribhuvan International Airport has also been closed indefinitely, stranding thousands of passengers.

Alert on India-Nepal Border

Following the violence and the escape of prisoners, a high alert has been issued on the India-Nepal border. Reports suggest that some prisoners attempted to infiltrate India, but the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) apprehended five prisoners in Siddharthnagar.

30 Deaths Reported

So far, 30 people have died and over 1,000 have been injured in the violence in Nepal. Protestors attacked the homes of former Prime Ministers and Ministers, looted banks and hotels, and set fire to several historical buildings. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned, and former Chief Justice Sushila Karki will assume the role of interim chief executive.

Share the news:

Published on:

11 Sept 2025 11:17 am

English News / World / 15,000 Prisoners Escape Amidst Nepal Violence; Two Killed in Army Firing
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.