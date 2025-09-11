15,000 Prisoners Escape Amidst Nepal Violence; Two Killed in Army Firing

Nepal Jailbreak: Protests in Nepal against a social media ban have turned violent, leading to widespread chaos across the country. Amidst this violence, reports have emerged of approximately 15,000 prisoners escaping from various jails. Furthermore, two prisoners were killed and ten others injured in army firing on prisoners attempting to escape from a jail in Ramechhap district.
The situation in Nepal has spiralled out of control in the last 48 hours. The movement that began as a protest against the social media ban has now descended into violence and vandalism. Protestors set fire to the Parliament building, the Presidential Palace, and several government buildings. Taking advantage of this chaos, prisoners escaped from jails across the country. Over 13,500 prisoners are reported to have escaped from several jails, including the Delhibazar Jail in Kathmandu, and jails in Chitwan, Nakkhu, Jhumka, and Jaleshwar.
In Ramechhap, prisoners attempted a jailbreak, prompting the army to open fire. This incident resulted in the death of two prisoners, while ten others sustained gunshot wounds. This is the first major instance of army firing since the army took control in Nepal. In addition, five juvenile prisoners died in a clash with security forces at the Naubasta Reform Home in western Nepal.
To bring the situation under control, the Nepalese army has taken command of the entire country. A curfew has been imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, and will remain in effect until this morning. The army has warned of strict action against protestors and rioters. Tribhuvan International Airport has also been closed indefinitely, stranding thousands of passengers.
Following the violence and the escape of prisoners, a high alert has been issued on the India-Nepal border. Reports suggest that some prisoners attempted to infiltrate India, but the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) apprehended five prisoners in Siddharthnagar.
So far, 30 people have died and over 1,000 have been injured in the violence in Nepal. Protestors attacked the homes of former Prime Ministers and Ministers, looted banks and hotels, and set fire to several historical buildings. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned, and former Chief Justice Sushila Karki will assume the role of interim chief executive.