15,000 Prisoners Escape Amidst Nepal Violence; Two Killed in Army Firing

The situation in Nepal has spiralled out of control in the last 48 hours. The movement that began as a protest against the social media ban has now descended into violence and vandalism. Protestors set fire to the Parliament building, the Presidential Palace, and several government buildings. Taking advantage of this chaos, prisoners escaped from jails across the country. Over 13,500 prisoners are reported to have escaped from several jails, including the Delhibazar Jail in Kathmandu, and jails in Chitwan, Nakkhu, Jhumka, and Jaleshwar.