2 February 2026,

Monday

World

Russia Launches Fierce Overnight Attack on Ukraine, Killing 15 Civilians and Injuring Several

Russia launched a fierce drone attack in Ukraine's Pavlohrad district late at night. A service bus carrying miners was targeted, resulting in the deaths of 15 civilians and injuring 7.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 02, 2026

Russia launches drones

Russia launches drones (Photo: IANS)

Russia launched a fierce overnight attack in Ukraine's Pavlohrad district. Russia attacked a service bus carrying miners with a drone. It is reported that 15 civilians were killed in the attack. Seven others were injured.

Ukraine's Emergency Service stated in an official statement that a fire broke out after the Russian attack, but the fire brigade immediately extinguished the blaze.

They said in an X post: "A Russian drone attacked a company service bus in the Pavlohrad district. According to initial reports, 12 people were killed. Seven others were injured and admitted to hospital. But now the death toll has risen to 15."

Company Calls it a Terrorist Attack

The attack targeted a company bus near the DTEK coal facility. Following this, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko described the incident as a completely unprovoked terrorist attack on a civilian target.

Timchenko called the attack the greatest loss of life for DTEK employees. He stated, "This is the darkest day in history."

He added that DTEK teams are working with emergency services to ensure care and support for the injured and the families of the deceased.

What Zelensky Said

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences and said that a Russian drone had attacked an ordinary bus carrying miners in Ternivka in the Pavlohrad district of the Dnipro region, killing several people. He added that he extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.

In related news, Zelenskyy provided an update on ongoing diplomatic efforts for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war with Russia. He announced that the next trilateral meeting between the two sides, with the United States acting as mediator, is scheduled for February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi.

Zelenskyy Thanks Those Helping

In an X post, Zelenskyy stated: "Ukraine is ready for a substantive discussion, and we are interested in ensuring that the outcome brings us closer to a real and honourable end to the war. Thank you to all those who are helping."

Published on:

02 Feb 2026 08:47 am

News / World / Russia Launches Fierce Overnight Attack on Ukraine, Killing 15 Civilians and Injuring Several
