Gaddafi’s son reportedly shot dead in Libya; who opened fire and why?

Libya’s former dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi (Photo: @X)
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Libya's former ruler Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, has been shot dead. The head of his political party has confirmed the death of the 53-year-old Saif al-Islam. However, conflicting reports are emerging regarding the assassination of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi.
According to one report, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's lawyer stated that a commando squad of four people attacked his home in the Libyan city of Zintan and shot him dead. It remains unknown who the attackers were or on whose orders the assassination was carried out. It was a pre-planned murder. Meanwhile, a local team, citing Saif al-Islam's sister, has claimed that his death occurred near the Libya-Algeria border.
Saif al-Islam, considered the successor to Libya's former dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, spent a decade in captivity and obscurity and had attempted to run for president. He did not hold any official position. He was considered the most powerful figure during his father's regime. Currently, further details about this assassination have not been made public.
