4 February 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Gaddafi’s son reportedly shot dead in Libya; who opened fire and why?

Son of Libya's former dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, shot dead.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 04, 2026

muammar Gaddafi

Libya’s former dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi (Photo: @X)

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of Libya's former ruler Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, has been shot dead. The head of his political party has confirmed the death of the 53-year-old Saif al-Islam. However, conflicting reports are emerging regarding the assassination of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi.

According to one report, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's lawyer stated that a commando squad of four people attacked his home in the Libyan city of Zintan and shot him dead. It remains unknown who the attackers were or on whose orders the assassination was carried out. It was a pre-planned murder. Meanwhile, a local team, citing Saif al-Islam's sister, has claimed that his death occurred near the Libya-Algeria border.

Saif al-Islam, considered the successor to Libya's former dictator Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, spent a decade in captivity and obscurity and had attempted to run for president. He did not hold any official position. He was considered the most powerful figure during his father's regime. Currently, further details about this assassination have not been made public.

Share the news:

Published on:

04 Feb 2026 08:58 am

News / World / Gaddafi’s son reportedly shot dead in Libya; who opened fire and why?
Story Loader

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Israel Eliminates Top Terror Leader in Foreign Territory, World Astonished by Daring Operation

Benjamin Netanyahu
World

Russia Launches Fierce Overnight Attack on Ukraine, Killing 15 Civilians and Injuring Several

Russia launches drones
World

Epstein files mention Mira Nair, Zohran Mamdani’s mother

Zohran Mamdani and his mother Mira Nair
World

US-Iran Conflict: Tensions rise as Tehran refuses to bow, keeps door open for talks

Ali Khamenei and Donald Trump
World

Trump Eases Sanctions on Venezuela, Reopens Airspace

Donald Trump and Delcy Rodriguez
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.