Epstein files mention Mira Nair, Zohran Mamdani’s mother

Zohran Mamdani and his mother Mira Nair (Photo: Gunther Eagleman™ X post)
The revelations from the Epstein sex scandal files have shocked the world. The names of several prominent figures, including US President Donald Trump and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, emerged, causing a stir. In this context, the name of Mira Nair, mother of renowned director and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, has now been linked to the Epstein files. The US Department of Justice released new files related to this scandal late on Friday night, claiming that Mira Nair attended a party at the home of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell in 2009.
The new documents mention an email sent by publicist Peggy Siegal to Jeffrey Epstein on October 21, 2009. In this email, she wrote that Mira Nair was leaving Ghislaine Maxwell's townhouse, where the after-party for the film Amelia was held. According to the message, former President Bill Clinton and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos were also present at the party. The email also mentioned names like photographer Jean Pigozzi.
In the email, Peggy Siegal also mentioned another party held in the sportswear section of a department store. Describing it as strange, she wrote that Hilary Swank and Richard Gere were present there. The message also referred to studio strategies, promotions, and upcoming projects. These comments further brought the email into discussion. It is noteworthy that the US Department of Justice released some more files related to the Epstein investigation late on Friday night. These included over 3 million pages of documents, more than 2,000 videos, and 180,000 photographs.
