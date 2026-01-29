29 January 2026,

Thursday

World

Plane crashes in Colombia, killing 15 including two pilots and a Member of Parliament.

All 15 people on board a plane that crashed in Colombia have died. Among the deceased is a member of the Colombian Parliament (Chamber of Deputies).

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 29, 2026

Colombia plane crash (Photo: Social media)

Following news from India, a report of an aircraft accident has also emerged from Colombia. The wreckage of the missing Beechcraft 1900 aircraft, which disappeared on Wednesday, has been found. According to local media, all 15 people on board the aircraft died in the accident. Among the deceased is a member of the Colombian Parliament (Chamber of Deputies).

A small plane carrying 15 people had gone missing near the border of Colombia and Venezuela. Following this, the Colombian administration launched a search operation for the plane. Colombian aviation authorities and the airline SATENA stated that the plane's last contact was recorded over Catatumbo. A search operation was then initiated.

The Colombian administration said that the plane took off from Cúcuta at 11:42 AM on Wednesday, but contact with ATC was lost just 11 minutes before landing. The administration reported that the aircraft's wreckage was found in a remote and mountainous area. The search operation faced significant challenges for the rescue team due to adverse weather and rugged terrain.

Investigators from the Colombian Civil Aviation Agency are now looking into the accident. They have not yet provided any initial reaction regarding the incident.

Updated on:

29 Jan 2026 08:55 am

Published on:

29 Jan 2026 08:21 am

News / World / Plane crashes in Colombia, killing 15 including two pilots and a Member of Parliament.
