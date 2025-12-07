Algeria Bus Accident: 13 Dead, 35 Injured in Devastating Crash

Bus accident in Algeria (Photo - Algeria Press Service on social media)
Road safety is a very important issue, but lapses often occur, leading to road accidents. Many road accidents occur worldwide every year, and despite considerable efforts, there has been no reduction in their numbers. A similar incident has now occurred in Algeria, where a bus accident has caused havoc.
A bus carrying passengers met with an accident on Saturday in the western Algerian province of Beni Abbes. The bus overturned near the municipality of Tabelbala on National Highway 50.
As many as 13 people died in this bus accident near the municipality of Tabelbala. Some people died on the spot, while others breathed their last while being taken to the hospital or at the hospital.
As many as 35 people were injured in this bus accident. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The condition of some of the injured is reported to be critical.
The cause of this bus accident in Algeria has not been revealed yet. The police have started an investigation into the matter.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending