Putin Delivers Blow to Pakistan, Praises Taliban's Counter-Terrorism Efforts

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo - ANI)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has returned after completing his two-day visit to India. He received a grand welcome in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself arrived at the airport to welcome Putin. During the meeting between PM Modi and Putin, several important agreements were reached between the two. Putin's visit further strengthened India-Russia relations. During his visit to India, Putin also interacted with the media, during which he dealt a blow to Pakistan.
Pakistan has long claimed that the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist organisation in Pakistan receives help from the Taliban in Afghanistan. Pakistan holds the TTP responsible for the rising terrorism in the country, but Putin made it clear that the Taliban is not responsible for the increasing terrorism in Pakistan.
Putin also praised the Taliban during this time. Putin said, "The Taliban regime is real and it is doing excellent work against terrorism, which is improving the situation. Not only this, the Taliban is fully active in improving the situation in Afghanistan and is also fighting against terrorist organisations."
It is noteworthy that Russia is the only country to recognise the Taliban government of Afghanistan. Russia officially recognised the Taliban regime on July 3 this year. According to Russia, relations with the Taliban government are necessary for regional stability and development.
