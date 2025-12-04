India and Russia Finalise $2 Billion Nuclear Submarine Deal Ahead of Putin's Visit

According to defence sources, nuclear-powered submarines are far more dangerous and effective than diesel-electric submarines. These submarines can stay submerged for longer periods, and their noise levels are so low that tracking their movements becomes difficult. Especially when patrolling vast areas like the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, detecting these submarines becomes even more challenging. Consequently, this could pose a significant challenge for Pakistan and China. Currently, India has 17 diesel-powered submarines, but enhancing its nuclear submarine capabilities has now become part of its strategic objective.