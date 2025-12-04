4 December 2025,

Thursday

National News

India and Russia Finalise $2 Billion Nuclear Submarine Deal Ahead of Putin's Visit

India and Russia have signed a $2 billion nuclear submarine deal, under which India will receive nuclear submarines by 2027.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Putin speaks with PM Modi (Photo: IANS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India is set to become a significant diplomatic event, creating new history. Before Putin's arrival in India, a $2 billion (approximately ₹16,700 crore) nuclear submarine deal has been finalised between the two countries. The process of finalising this deal has been ongoing for the past 10 years, and it could now prove to be a major strategic success for both nations. This deal could be a cause for concern, particularly for Pakistan and China.

India May Receive Nuclear Submarine by 2027

Under this latest agreement, India could receive its new nuclear submarine within the next two years. According to the Chief of the Indian Navy, Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, India plans to receive this nuclear submarine by 2027. This is a significant step for India, as it will be the second nuclear submarine received from Russia. It is worth noting that previously, the INS Chakra submarine was leased from Russia for 10 years in 2012.

Impact of Nuclear Submarine on Pakistan and China

According to defence sources, nuclear-powered submarines are far more dangerous and effective than diesel-electric submarines. These submarines can stay submerged for longer periods, and their noise levels are so low that tracking their movements becomes difficult. Especially when patrolling vast areas like the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, detecting these submarines becomes even more challenging. Consequently, this could pose a significant challenge for Pakistan and China. Currently, India has 17 diesel-powered submarines, but enhancing its nuclear submarine capabilities has now become part of its strategic objective.

Towards India's Nuclear Submarine Construction

Along with this deal, India is also developing its own nuclear-powered attack submarines. These submarines will be designed to detect and destroy enemy submarines and surface warships. Until now, only a few countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, France, China, and Russia possess the technology to build and operate nuclear submarines. Fortunately, India is now taking steps in this direction, which could further enhance its military influence in South Asia. Additionally, South Korea is also working in this area with the support of the United States.

India's Nuclear-Powered Submarine Project

India's third ballistic missile submarine is expected to be inducted into the Indian Navy next year. This submarine will specifically help strengthen India's nuclear power. Furthermore, India has plans to enhance its indigenous nuclear submarine manufacturing capacity, and for this, it is collaborating with Russia. These plans of India could be a cause for concern, particularly for Pakistan and China, given the tense relations India has with these countries.

Opportunity for Strategic Advantage for India

This move by India will not only bolster the country's military strength but also enhance its strategic autonomy. Signing the nuclear submarine deal with Russia will help India strengthen its military and maritime security outlook. Following this deal, the Indian Navy will become more capable and empowered, enabling it to play a crucial role in maritime conflicts and internal security.

This Indian Move Presents a New Challenge for China and Pakistan

Pakistan and China are concerned because this move by India presents a new challenge for them. It could prove to be a significant strategic threat to both countries, especially when India begins patrolling the seas with its new nuclear submarines.

Defence Cooperation Between the Two Countries Has Strengthened Further

The signing of this $2 billion nuclear submarine deal between India and Russia has further strengthened defence cooperation between the two nations. Moreover, with the enhancement of its nuclear submarine capabilities, India will be able to play a more effective role in its maritime security domain. The growing concern of Pakistan and China is proof that India is effectively enhancing its military strength.

04 Dec 2025 05:59 pm

