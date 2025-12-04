India-Russia Relations: How Old and Strong Are They, What Will Putin's Visit Change?

Image: IANS
India and Russia share decades-old and strong relations, which have only grown stronger with time. These relations are not just political and diplomatic but also deep in the fields of defence, energy, science, and culture. The India-Russia relationship began during the era of the Soviet Union, when India, after gaining independence, took steps towards cooperation on various global issues with the Soviet Union. It is noteworthy that leaders of both countries have been visiting each other. Now, the visit of Vladimir Putin is set to create a new chapter in the relations between India and Russia.
The relationship between India and Russia (formerly the Soviet Union) began in the late 1950s. After gaining independence in 1947, India viewed the Soviet Union as a major ally. Both countries already had strategic and diplomatic ties. India received military and economic assistance from the then Soviet Union. In 1971, India signed an important treaty of friendship with the Soviet Union, which gave a new dimension to the relations between the two countries. This treaty was for 20 years, and under it, both countries pledged to provide each other with military and diplomatic support.
Prime Ministers of India have also visited Russia multiple times, which have been crucial in strengthening India-Russia relations. For instance:
India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, visited the Soviet Union in 1955. This visit is considered the beginning of relations between India and the Soviet Union.
India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi visited the Soviet Union in 1967 and 1984. Her visits promoted defence and strategic cooperation between the two countries.
Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi also visited the Soviet Union in 1985 and further strengthened bilateral relations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken India's relations with Russia to a new level. He participated in the first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014, followed by significant visits in 2016 and 2018. During these visits, important agreements were signed between India and Russia in the fields of defence, energy, and trade.
Leaders from Russia have also visited India on several occasions, and these visits have deepened the relations between the two countries. For instance:
Soviet Prime Minister Nikita Khrushchev visited India in 1955, which is seen as the beginning of relations between the two countries.
Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev visited India in 1964 and 1973. His visits strengthened defence and diplomatic relations.
The last leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, visited India in 1986. This visit was significant from the perspective of expanding relations between the two countries, especially on issues of peace and security.
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India in 2000, 2004, 2010, 2016, 2021, and most recently in 2025. Many important agreements in defence, energy, trade, and science between the two countries during Putin's visits are significant. When Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India in 2021, he further strengthened strategic ties with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This time, Putin's visit to India is particularly important as he has discussed the S-400 missile system and other defence agreements.
The relations between India and Russia are not merely strategic and diplomatic; there is also a spirit of shared historical experiences and mutual cooperation between the two countries. Under the leadership of Putin and Modi, strong cooperation has been established between the two countries in defence agreements, particularly on the S-400 missile defence system and the BrahMos missile.
