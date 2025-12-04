India-Russia Relations: How Old and Strong Are They, What Will Putin's Visit Change?

India and Russia share decades-old and strong relations, which have only grown stronger with time. These relations are not just political and diplomatic but also deep in the fields of defence, energy, science, and culture. The India-Russia relationship began during the era of the Soviet Union, when India, after gaining independence, took steps towards cooperation on various global issues with the Soviet Union. It is noteworthy that leaders of both countries have been visiting each other. Now, the visit of Vladimir Putin is set to create a new chapter in the relations between India and Russia.