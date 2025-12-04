4 December 2025,

National News

A Friendship on Global Stage: Modi Welcomes Putin in Delhi With Warm Embrace

This is President Vladimir Putin's first visit to India since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. His last visit was on December 6, 2021.

less than 1 minute read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Putin Modi Summit 2025

Indian PM Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Imsge: ANI)

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Delhi on Thursday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally arrived at Palam Airport to give a warm welcome to his friend. Both leaders greeted each other with hugs and handshakes.

First India Visit After Ukraine War

This is President Putin's first visit to India since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. His last visit was on December 6, 2021. This means Putin has set foot on Indian soil again after approximately four years.

Private Dinner Hosted in the Evening

Prime Minister Modi will host a private dinner for Putin at Hyderabad House this evening. During this, both leaders will discuss bilateral issues in detail in private.

Several Important Agreements Likely

During this visit, several important agreements are expected to be signed between India and Russia in the defence, energy, and trade sectors. These may also include issues related to the delivery and payment of the remaining units of the S-400 missile defence system.

25 Years of Strategic Partnership

This visit by President Putin is also special because this year marks 25 years of the India-Russia strategic partnership. In the year 2000, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and President Putin laid the foundation for this special and privileged strategic partnership.

There has been deep cooperation between the two countries in areas such as defence cooperation, nuclear energy, space, and trade. In the current global scenario, this meeting will provide an opportunity for both countries to further strengthen their message of traditional friendship.

Published on:

04 Dec 2025 09:21 pm

English News / National News / A Friendship on Global Stage: Modi Welcomes Putin in Delhi With Warm Embrace

