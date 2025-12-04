Putin's India Visit: Pakistan's Uneasy Gaze on Defence Deals and Border Fears, Neighbouring Media Raises Concerns

Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to India after the war with Ukraine has become a topic of discussion in neighbouring countries as well. During this visit, discussions are to be held on increasing trade between India and Russia, defence, especially additional deals for the S-400 missile system, and defence cooperation like BrahMos-II. Meanwhile, Pakistan is also keeping an eye on these developments and expressing concern over border security. Although the Pakistani government has not issued any official statement on this visit, many questions are hidden in its silence.