Putin's India Visit: Pakistan's Uneasy Gaze on Defence Deals and Border Fears, Neighbouring Media Raises Concerns

Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to India after the war with Ukraine has become a topic of discussion in neighbouring countries as well. During this visit, discussions are to be held on increasing trade between India and Russia, defence, especially additional deals for the S-400 missile system, and defence cooperation like BrahMos-II. Meanwhile, Pakistan is also keeping an eye on these developments and expressing concern over border security. Although the Pakistani government has not issued any official statement on this visit, many questions are hidden in its silence.
Pakistan says it respects India-Russia relations but feels a risk of increased border tension due to defence deals. It is noteworthy that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif clearly stated during his meeting with Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in September 2025 that while he fully accepts Russia's relations with India, he also wants to strengthen his country's relations with Russia, which would be conducive to his country's regional prosperity.
It is worth mentioning that Pakistan had recently invited Putin to visit their country, which Russia accepted. This is an indication that Pakistan is keen to strengthen its relations with Russia but is trying to avoid competition with India. Shehbaz Sharif described Putin as a 'dynamic leader' and called Pak-Russia cooperation 'complementary' to regional peace.
Defence sources say that Pakistan's biggest concern is regarding defence deals like the S-400. Pakistan was vigilant about the role of the S-400 during the air engagement between India and Pakistan in May 2025. Indian Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh had called it a 'game changer', which could make Pakistan feel threatened about its security.
The reaction of the Pakistani media has been mixed. Some media channels have described Putin's visit as 'strategic', while others have expressed apprehension about the power balance in South Asia being disturbed due to the close relationship between India and Russia. According to Indian media, Pakistani media has primarily described Putin's visit as commercial but has expressed fears of increased border tension due to defence deals like the S-400. Some Pakistani newspapers, in their editorials, have praised India's 'multi-faceted diplomacy' but stated that it has made Pakistan feel 'isolated'.
Concerns about Putin's visit to India are also being expressed on social media in Pakistan. #PutinIndiaVisit is trending on X (formerly Twitter), with users discussing the military imbalance arising from S-400 and Su-57 deals. One post stated, "Pakistan needs partnership with Russia, but India's growing power is a sign of danger on the border." Some users also said, "Pakistan is neither Russia's nor America's true friend; it is just caught in the middle." Overall, on social media, Pakistan's concerns, neutrality, and positive reactions have been mixed, with approximately 50% concern, 30% neutral, and 20% positive responses.
Pakistan's stance on Putin's visit to India has been neutral and defensive. The Pakistani government is not openly opposing India-Russia relations, but it is also clear that it is trying to involve itself in this situation. Putin's visit will strengthen India's strategic autonomy, but Pakistan will have to rethink its diplomacy amidst this growing regional influence. It is clear that the power balance in South Asia is about to change, and Pakistan will have to adopt a new strategy.
In any case, Putin's visit to India will not only deepen the relationship between India and Russia but could also serve as a warning to Pakistan. It is concerned that the impact of defence deals like the S-400 could increase border tension, and Pakistan may feel the need to change its security policy and diplomatic strategy.
