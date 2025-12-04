Baba Vanga's Big Prediction: A Major Change Coming in 2026

Many of Baba Vanga's prophecies have proven to be true. Baba Vanga had previously predicted events such as the fall of the Soviet Union, the 9/11 terrorist attacks in America, China's development, an increase in terrorism, technological advancements, and an earthquake in Myanmar in 2025, all of which have since come true. Additionally, she had predicted a war in 2025, which also occurred. Wars have taken place this year between India-Pakistan, Pakistan-Afghanistan, Israel-Iran, and Thailand-Cambodia. However, ceasefires have also been implemented in all these conflicts.