4 December 2025,

Thursday

World

Baba Vanga's Big Prediction: A Major Change Coming in 2026

A major prophecy from Baba Vanga has come to light. According to this prophecy, a significant change will occur in 2026. Read the full story to know more.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Baba Vanga

Baba Vanga (Image: Patrika)

Baba Vanga is known for her terrifying prophecies. Many such prophecies have come true, and because of this, Baba Vanga is now known worldwide. However, sometimes prophecies also emerge that are not terrifying but still capture people's attention. Now, a significant prophecy by Baba Vanga for the year 2026 has come to light.

A Big Change in 2026

Several prophecies by Baba Vanga for the year 2026 have surfaced. One of these prophecies states that next year, there will be a significant technological change on Earth. According to this prophecy, the change next year will be quite substantial in the world of technology. In this context, it is being speculated that Artificial Intelligence (AI) will increase its dominance across various sectors. AI technology will become more advanced, potentially transforming many businesses, jobs, and human lives.

Many of Baba Vanga's Prophecies Have Come True Before

Many of Baba Vanga's prophecies have proven to be true. Baba Vanga had previously predicted events such as the fall of the Soviet Union, the 9/11 terrorist attacks in America, China's development, an increase in terrorism, technological advancements, and an earthquake in Myanmar in 2025, all of which have since come true. Additionally, she had predicted a war in 2025, which also occurred. Wars have taken place this year between India-Pakistan, Pakistan-Afghanistan, Israel-Iran, and Thailand-Cambodia. However, ceasefires have also been implemented in all these conflicts.

Baba Vanga Was a Woman

Baba Vanga was a woman. Her real name was Vangelia Pandeva Gushterova, and she was born on October 3, 1911, in the Ottoman Empire. Baba Vanga lost her eyesight at the age of 12. She passed away on August 11, 1996, at the age of 84 in Bulgaria.

