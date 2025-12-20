20 December 2025,

US Secretary of State Claims Trump Prevented India-Pakistan War

Now US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also jumped in to praise Trump. He claimed that Trump played a big role in reducing India-Pakistan tensions. He highly praised Trump's peace efforts at a press conference.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

Trump India Migration Impact

US President Donal Trump (Image: The Washington Post)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has now also claimed that President Donald Trump played an important role in ending the India-Pakistan tension. Trump himself had been continuously claiming this before him.

Marco Rubio highlighted the US efforts to promote global peace during a press conference. He also cited Trump's role in resolving conflicts such as India-Pakistan and Russia-Ukraine.

We have seen Trump calming many conflicts - Secretary of State

The US Secretary of State said, "We also do many things around the world that have nothing to do with everyday life in America. Such as stopping conflicts wherever they are happening in the world."

"President Trump has made being a peacemaker in the world his priority. That is why we have seen the President involved in calming conflicts between Russia-Ukraine and India-Pakistan or Thailand-Cambodia."

Secretary of State says - the matter can only be resolved through dialogue

The Secretary of State said, "Our President is also working on the tragedy we are currently witnessing in Sudan. We are always looking for opportunities, to act as a mediator if possible, which helps in preventing wars or ending conflicts. And obviously, in many of these cases, you can bring people to the negotiating table and get them to agree."

'Drug trafficking is a threat to America'

Meanwhile, Rubio also reacted to Trump's actions on drug trafficking from Venezuela, calling it a major threat to America.

He said, "Until Trump started doing something about these drug trafficking links, no one disputed that Maduro and his regime were involved with drug traffickers."

What did the Secretary of State say about Venezuela?

Rubio said, "The most serious threat to the United States from the Western Hemisphere comes from international terrorist criminal groups, which are primarily focused on drug trafficking. There is one place that does not cooperate, and that is the illegitimate regime in Venezuela."

He stressed the need to disarm Hamas for peace in the Middle East and also commented on America's role in mediating international conflicts.

"Everyone wants peace. If Hamas ever finds itself in a position in the future where they can threaten or attack Israel, you will not have peace. If people think that another war is going to happen in 2-3 years, then you will not be able to convince anyone to invest money in Gaza."

