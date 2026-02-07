Islamabad blast intensifies Pakistan-Taliban tensions; Afghanistan hits back

It is to be noted that a suicide bombing occurred during Friday prayers in Islamabad, killing several worshippers and injuring many. Following this, Pakistan tightened security nationwide, and investigations are ongoing. It has been claimed that at least 31 people were killed and 169 injured in this attack. According to Pakistan's 'Dawn' newspaper, the blast took place at Imambargah Khadija-tul-Kubra in the Tarlai area of Islamabad.