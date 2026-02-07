7 February 2026,

Saturday

World

Islamabad blast intensifies Pakistan-Taliban tensions; Afghanistan hits back

Tensions have risen between Pakistan and the Taliban following a suicide attack on a Shia mosque in Islamabad. Afghanistan has denied the allegations. The attack resulted in 31 deaths and 169 injuries.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 07, 2026

Pakistan suicide bombing Shia mosque

Ambulances stand near the site after an explosion at a mosque during Friday prayers in Islamabad, Pakistan, leaving several people dead and many injured. (Xinhua via IANS)

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has targeted Afghanistan over a suspected suicide attack in a Shia mosque in Islamabad that killed several people. He stated that the attacker involved in the deadly blast had gone to Afghanistan and spoke of a strong response, citing cross-border terrorist connections.

The Taliban have responded strongly to this claim made by Pakistan. The Taliban's Defence Ministry spokesperson, Inayatullah Khwarazmi, said that Pakistani officials have repeatedly blamed Afghanistan for security incidents, including previous attacks in Balochistan, without presenting credible evidence.

Taliban asks: How are attack connections immediately known?

Khwarazmi questioned how Pakistani officials so quickly ascertain alleged external connections after such attacks, while failing to prevent them beforehand. He asserted that such accusations cannot hide Pakistan's internal security challenges. He emphasised that Afghan officials do not support attacks on civilians and consider violence against innocent people unacceptable under Islamic and humanitarian principles. The spokesperson appealed to Pakistani officials to focus on constructive regional cooperation and improving relations with neighbouring countries instead of assigning blame.

Security tightened in Pakistan

It is to be noted that a suicide bombing occurred during Friday prayers in Islamabad, killing several worshippers and injuring many. Following this, Pakistan tightened security nationwide, and investigations are ongoing. It has been claimed that at least 31 people were killed and 169 injured in this attack. According to Pakistan's 'Dawn' newspaper, the blast took place at Imambargah Khadija-tul-Kubra in the Tarlai area of Islamabad.

Published on:

07 Feb 2026 08:47 am

News / World / Islamabad blast intensifies Pakistan-Taliban tensions; Afghanistan hits back

