US President Donald Trump stated that America is now taking action against terrorists in Syria. Trump mentioned that the bodies of the brave soldiers killed this week were brought back to America with full honours and paid tribute. The US military is attacking ISIS strongholds in Syria. Syria has witnessed a great deal of bloodshed and violence for a long time, but if ISIS is completely eradicated from there, the country's future could be brighter. The Syrian government of Assad is fully supporting our actions in this operation.