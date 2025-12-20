US Strikes ISIS in Syria: ‘This is Retaliation,’ Says Defence Secretary

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: The Washington Post.)
US Attack on ISIS: The United States carried out airstrikes on several Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) locations in Syria late on Friday night. US officials stated that the attack was a retaliatory action following the deaths of two American soldiers. US President Donald Trump approved 'Operation Hawkeye' against ISIS.
According to the US Department of Defence, bombs were dropped on 12 ISIS locations in various parts of Syria. These included terrorist hideouts, weapons storage facilities, and other sites. US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth stated that this was a retaliatory action and not the beginning of a new war, but rather a response to those who killed American soldiers. He added that under President Donald Trump's leadership, America would never shy away from protecting its people.
In fact, two American soldiers and a local translator working with them were killed in an attack in Syria on December 13. Following this, the US and its allied nations launched an operation against ISIS, resulting in the deaths of approximately 23 terrorists.
US President Donald Trump stated that America is now taking action against terrorists in Syria. Trump mentioned that the bodies of the brave soldiers killed this week were brought back to America with full honours and paid tribute. The US military is attacking ISIS strongholds in Syria. Syria has witnessed a great deal of bloodshed and violence for a long time, but if ISIS is completely eradicated from there, the country's future could be brighter. The Syrian government of Assad is fully supporting our actions in this operation.
