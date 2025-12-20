20 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

US Strikes ISIS in Syria: ‘This is Retaliation,’ Says Defence Secretary

US Attack on ISIS: The US military has bombed ISIS strongholds in Syria. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth described it as an act of retaliation.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

Trump India Migration Impact

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: The Washington Post.)

US Attack on ISIS: The United States carried out airstrikes on several Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) locations in Syria late on Friday night. US officials stated that the attack was a retaliatory action following the deaths of two American soldiers. US President Donald Trump approved 'Operation Hawkeye' against ISIS.

According to the US Department of Defence, bombs were dropped on 12 ISIS locations in various parts of Syria. These included terrorist hideouts, weapons storage facilities, and other sites. US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth stated that this was a retaliatory action and not the beginning of a new war, but rather a response to those who killed American soldiers. He added that under President Donald Trump's leadership, America would never shy away from protecting its people.

Killed in ISIS Attack on December 13

In fact, two American soldiers and a local translator working with them were killed in an attack in Syria on December 13. Following this, the US and its allied nations launched an operation against ISIS, resulting in the deaths of approximately 23 terrorists.

Trump Spoke of Retaliation After Soldiers' Deaths

US President Donald Trump stated that America is now taking action against terrorists in Syria. Trump mentioned that the bodies of the brave soldiers killed this week were brought back to America with full honours and paid tribute. The US military is attacking ISIS strongholds in Syria. Syria has witnessed a great deal of bloodshed and violence for a long time, but if ISIS is completely eradicated from there, the country's future could be brighter. The Syrian government of Assad is fully supporting our actions in this operation.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

20 Dec 2025 09:36 am

English News / World / US Strikes ISIS in Syria: ‘This is Retaliation,’ Says Defence Secretary

Big News

View All

World

Trending

US Secretary of State Claims Trump Prevented India-Pakistan War

Trump India Migration Impact
World

Bangladesh Violence: Mob kills Hindu youth, strips him naked, hangs him from tree over anger at Hadi’s death

Osman Hadi
World

Bangladesh: Who was Osman Hadi? His death sparks anti-India unrest

Osman Hadi
World

North Carolina Plane Crash: 7 Dead as Aircraft Plunges and Explodes

Plane crash in North Carolina
America

Pakistan’s request to reduce GST on condoms turned down by IMF

Shehbaz Sharif
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.