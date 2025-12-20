20 December 2025,

Saturday

Pakistan

Pakistan Attack: Terror strike rocks country, mosque destroyed; 4 soldiers killed, 15 civilians injured

Pakistan Terror Attack: Suicide car bomb and gunfire at a military post in Pakistan kills 4 Pakistani soldiers, 15 civilians injured.

less than 1 minute read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

Terror attack in Pakistan (AI image)

Bomb Blast in Pakistan: A suicide car bomber and three gunmen attacked a military checkpoint in Pakistan's northwestern North Waziristan region on Friday. A fierce gunfight ensued for an hour, resulting in the martyrdom of 4 Pakistani soldiers and injuring at least 15 civilians, including women and children.

Attack in Waziristan

The attack occurred in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan and has historically been a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP). According to the Pakistan Army and local police, the attackers first attempted to breach the perimeter of the checkpoint but were repelled. Subsequently, militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the outer wall of the checkpoint, causing a powerful explosion.

TTP Suspected in Attack

The intensity of the blast caused nearby houses to collapse and damaged a mosque, leading to civilian casualties. The army's statement indicated that soldiers eliminated all four attackers during the exchange of fire. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Pakistan Army attributed it to the TTP, stating that the attack was planned and directed from across the border in Afghanistan.

Demand for Action Against Attackers

Hours after the attack, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Deputy Head of Mission of the Afghan Taliban in Islamabad to lodge a formal protest. The ministry's statement conveyed that Pakistan demanded a thorough investigation and decisive action against the perpetrators and abettors of terrorist attacks against Pakistan from Afghan soil. The Afghan Taliban administration was urged to take immediate and verifiable steps against all terrorist groups.

Updated on:

20 Dec 2025 11:33 am

Published on:

20 Dec 2025 11:31 am

Pakistan Attack: Terror strike rocks country, mosque destroyed; 4 soldiers killed, 15 civilians injured

