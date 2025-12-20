Pakistan Attack: Terror strike rocks country, mosque destroyed; 4 soldiers killed, 15 civilians injured

Terror attack in Pakistan (AI image)
Bomb Blast in Pakistan: A suicide car bomber and three gunmen attacked a military checkpoint in Pakistan's northwestern North Waziristan region on Friday. A fierce gunfight ensued for an hour, resulting in the martyrdom of 4 Pakistani soldiers and injuring at least 15 civilians, including women and children.
The attack occurred in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan and has historically been a stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP). According to the Pakistan Army and local police, the attackers first attempted to breach the perimeter of the checkpoint but were repelled. Subsequently, militants rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the outer wall of the checkpoint, causing a powerful explosion.
The intensity of the blast caused nearby houses to collapse and damaged a mosque, leading to civilian casualties. The army's statement indicated that soldiers eliminated all four attackers during the exchange of fire. No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Pakistan Army attributed it to the TTP, stating that the attack was planned and directed from across the border in Afghanistan.
Hours after the attack, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Deputy Head of Mission of the Afghan Taliban in Islamabad to lodge a formal protest. The ministry's statement conveyed that Pakistan demanded a thorough investigation and decisive action against the perpetrators and abettors of terrorist attacks against Pakistan from Afghan soil. The Afghan Taliban administration was urged to take immediate and verifiable steps against all terrorist groups.
