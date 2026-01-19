Death Toll Rises to 10 in Pakistan Shopping Mall Fire, Over 60 Still Missing After 24 Hours

Mall fire in Pakistan (Photo - Washington Post)
A fierce fire broke out on Sunday at Gul Plaza Shopping Mall, located on Jinnah Road in Karachi, Pakistan. The fire was so severe that it caused panic. The fire started late on Saturday night. The fire, which started on the ground floor, quickly spread to most parts of the shopping mall, leading to screams and chaos. Initially, reports indicated 6 deaths in this incident, but the death toll has now increased.
The death toll in the fire at Gul Plaza Shopping Mall in Karachi, Pakistan, has risen to 10. The fire department reported that they recovered four more bodies late at night during the rescue operation. The number of casualties may increase further. The fire has not been completely brought under control, and the rescue operation is still ongoing.
More than 24 hours have passed since this incident, but over 60 people are still reported missing. Search operations are underway. Rescue teams are working to clear the debris spread across the shopping mall in their search for the missing individuals. Due to the severity of this incident, rescue teams are currently unsure of when the rescue and search operations will conclude. The fire department and rescue teams are attempting to access the interior of the shopping mall by cutting windows with cutters and breaking down walls with hammers.
Several people were also injured in this incident. The injured have been admitted to hospitals, where they are receiving treatment. The condition of many of the injured is reported to be critical.
The exact cause of the fire at Gul Plaza Shopping Mall has not yet been determined. However, it is suspected that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit. An investigation into the matter will commence soon.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending