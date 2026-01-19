Death Toll Rises to 10 in Pakistan Shopping Mall Fire, Over 60 Still Missing After 24 Hours

More than 24 hours have passed since this incident, but over 60 people are still reported missing. Search operations are underway. Rescue teams are working to clear the debris spread across the shopping mall in their search for the missing individuals. Due to the severity of this incident, rescue teams are currently unsure of when the rescue and search operations will conclude. The fire department and rescue teams are attempting to access the interior of the shopping mall by cutting windows with cutters and breaking down walls with hammers.