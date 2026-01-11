India’s Most Wanted Terrorist Masood Azhar’s Audio Clip Goes Viral, Thousands of Terrorists Ready to Attack India

The chief of Pakistani terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and one of India's most wanted terrorists, Masood Azhar, is once again plotting against India. Last year, India's 'Operation Sindoor' caused significant damage to Jaish-e-Mohammed. More than 100 terrorists were killed in Indian attacks, and 9 terrorist hideouts were destroyed. Several members of Azhar's family were also killed during this period. The wounds inflicted by India have not yet healed, and Azhar is still engaged in compensating for the losses. Funds are being raised with the help of the Pakistani army, and new terrorists are being recruited. Meanwhile, an audio clip of Azhar has gone viral on social media, in which he can be heard giving a message of conspiracy against India.