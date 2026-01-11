India’s Most Wanted Terrorist Masood Azhar’s Audio Clip Goes Viral, Thousands of Terrorists Ready to Attack India

Masood Azhar (Photo: Patrika)
The chief of Pakistani terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed and one of India's most wanted terrorists, Masood Azhar, is once again plotting against India. Last year, India's 'Operation Sindoor' caused significant damage to Jaish-e-Mohammed. More than 100 terrorists were killed in Indian attacks, and 9 terrorist hideouts were destroyed. Several members of Azhar's family were also killed during this period. The wounds inflicted by India have not yet healed, and Azhar is still engaged in compensating for the losses. Funds are being raised with the help of the Pakistani army, and new terrorists are being recruited. Meanwhile, an audio clip of Azhar has gone viral on social media, in which he can be heard giving a message of conspiracy against India.
An audio clip of Azhar has gone viral on social media, in which he can be heard saying, "In this gathering are those servants of Allah who wake up at 3 AM and ask only for martyrdom from Allah. They do not ask for loans, do not ask for wives, do not ask for houses, do not ask for shops, do not ask for children to be obedient."
"They do not ask for a visa to Europe, do not ask for a visa to America. They do not ask Allah for a car, a new type of motorcycle, or an iPhone. They say to Allah, 'Grant us martyrdom. Give us a place in the hearts of our Ameer. Put me first, put me ahead.' They make all kinds of requests."
"They write letters to me and threaten that if you don't send us to India soon, this will happen, that will happen. For the sake of Allah, they tell me, 'Send us soon.' For the Prophet, they tell me, 'Send us soon.' For Medina Sharif, they tell me, 'May Allah show you Medina. Send me soon.' What method do they sometimes adopt? How eager are they to meet Allah?"
"They are not one, not two, not a hundred, not three hundred, not a thousand. If I tell you the number, the world's media will make noise. They will burn. They will leave. Their Lord will accept them, because our Lord has showered much love on the Ummah of the Prophet."
