23 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Pakistan International Airlines Auction: 75% Stake Up for Bids Amidst Financial Woes

Pakistan International Airlines' dire financial situation is no secret. For this reason, it is now being auctioned.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

Pakistan International Airlines

Pakistan International Airlines (Representational Photo)

Pakistan's dire economic situation is no secret. The country is currently grappling not only with bankruptcy and a poor economy but also with significant inflation. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the nation's largest airline, has not been spared from this tight economic situation. Consequently, the government has decided to auction it off.

Bidding for 75% Stake Today

Bidding for a 75% stake in Pakistan International Airlines will take place today. The auction process will be held in Islamabad, where sealed bids will be opened in the presence of the media. However, only three bidders remain for the auction, as some major firms withdrew at the last minute. The government has permitted full control at the bidders' request. Questions are being raised about the auction's success due to the reduced number of bidders.

Opportunity to Purchase Remaining 25% Stake

The successful bidder for the 75% stake will also be given the opportunity to purchase the remaining 25% stake. They will have 90 days to do so. This will transfer Pakistan's largest airline from government ownership to private ownership.

Objective of Privatisation

Pakistan International Airlines has been operating at a loss for a long time. For this reason, the decision has been made to privatise it through an auction, aiming to revive PIA and ensure its smooth operation without any financial challenges.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

23 Dec 2025 11:13 am

English News / World / Pakistan International Airlines Auction: 75% Stake Up for Bids Amidst Financial Woes

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Mexican Navy Plane Crashes in the US, Killing 5 People

Mexican navy plane crashes in US
World

Trump offers cash incentive to illegal migrants to leave US by year-end, free flight tickets promised

trump signs bill
World

Millions of Rupees for Relocating! Discover Places That Pay You to Live

World

Moscow Car Bomb Blast: Military Official Killed in Moscow Vehicle Explosion

car bomb,Russia, Moscow Car Bomb, Russian General Killed in Car Bomb,
World

easyJet passengers angered after deceased woman boarded plane, death confirmed before takeoff

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.