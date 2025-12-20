Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi receive another blow, sentenced to 17 years in corruption case

A Pakistani court has sentenced Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in jail in a corruption case. According to the court's verdict, Imran has been sentenced to 10 years for criminal breach of trust and 7 years under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Bushra has also been given 10 years and 7 years under the same sections. Not only this, but both have also been fined 1 crore 64 lakh Pakistani rupees. If they do not pay the fine, they will have to spend additional time in jail.