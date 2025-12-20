Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi receive another blow, sentenced to 17 years in corruption case

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi (Image: Patrika)
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been imprisoned in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail for over two years. Some time ago, rumours of his assassination surfaced. However, his sister Uzma Khan was later permitted to meet him, putting an end to the rumours of Imran's death and confirming that the former Pakistani PM is alive. It was also revealed that Imran was being tortured in jail. Meanwhile, hopes for Imran's release from jail have now been dashed.
A Pakistani court has sentenced Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years in jail in a corruption case. According to the court's verdict, Imran has been sentenced to 10 years for criminal breach of trust and 7 years under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Bushra has also been given 10 years and 7 years under the same sections. Not only this, but both have also been fined 1 crore 64 lakh Pakistani rupees. If they do not pay the fine, they will have to spend additional time in jail.
Imran and Bushra have been sentenced in the Toshakhana case. In fact, when Imran was the Prime Minister of Pakistan, he received many valuable gifts. Imran and Bushra allegedly undervalued these gifts, sold them in the market for profit, and did not declare full details of the transactions.
Imran and Bushra can challenge this court decision in the High Court or Supreme Court. If the sentence is overturned there, Imran and Bushra could find relief.
Big NewsView All
World
Trending