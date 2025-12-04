4 December 2025,

Thursday

World

India Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Putin Despite Trump Tariffs, What is America’s Stance?

Putin's visit to India will strengthen India-Russia relations, but it could increase tensions in India's relations with the United States.

3 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo - ANI)

Putin India Visit: Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to India has become the biggest diplomatic news of the moment. Putin's visit to India after the Ukraine war is considered very important. During this visit, several important issues related to defence, energy, and trade are to be discussed between Russia and India. Amidst all these developments, America's stance on the growing relationship between India and Russia is mixed.

India-Russia Relations and American Pressure

India and Russia have had strong diplomatic and defence relations for a long time. India has always relied on Russia to meet its security and energy needs. In particular, there has been a strong partnership between the two countries regarding defence deals like the S-400 missile system and BrahMos-II. Russia has been an old friend of India.

Trump Kept Pressuring India to Stay Away from Russia

However, during the tenure of US President Donald Trump, India was pressured multiple times to distance itself from Russia. The Trump administration had warned India regarding the purchase of defence equipment from Russia. Trump had repeatedly tweeted advising India to reduce defence deals with Russia and had even threatened US sanctions.

Trump's Tweet and US Policy

Trump raised this issue multiple times on his official Twitter account. In one tweet, he wrote, "India has no right to buy defence materials from Russia, it could be detrimental to India. India should prioritise its defence relations with America." Trump's stance was a challenge for India, as India had decided to purchase missile systems like the S-400 from Russia, which was a cause for concern for America.

US Media: India Should Strengthen its Partnership with America

Furthermore, the American media also discussed this issue extensively. Several prominent American newspapers and news channels expressed concern over India's growing relationship with Russia. Some reports suggested that India needs to strengthen its partnership with America, while others advised India to maintain its independent policy.

Putin's India Visit and America's Reaction

America's stance has not become clear after Putin's visit to India. On one hand, America has been expressing concern over the growing relationship between India and Russia, while on the other hand, India also has the right to maintain independence in its defence and security relations. Mixed reactions are also visible on American social media regarding this visit. Many American users are of the opinion that India should avoid strengthening its relationship with Russia, while some others consider it a part of India's strategic independence.

Maintaining Relations with Russia is Important for India

India has always maintained a balance in its diplomacy. It is important for India to maintain its relationship with Russia, but at the same time, it also needs to strengthen its relations with America and other Western countries. India has made it clear that it will not change its policy under pressure from any single country.

India Has Not Compromised Its Foreign Policy in Any Way

India's stance has been completely balanced and independent in the context of Putin's visit. India has further strengthened its relations with Russia, ignoring American pressures. It is clear that India will maintain its strategic autonomy, regardless of America's stance. Putin's visit to India is a symbol that India has not compromised its foreign policy in any way and has prioritised its national security and diplomatic interests.

A New Direction for India's Relations with America

Putin's visit to India will not only advance Russia-India relations but may also show a new direction for India's relations with America. American concerns may increase, especially regarding defence deals like the S-400 missile system and BrahMos-II, but India will also have to ensure it maintains a balance between the two countries. America's reaction and India's steps in the coming months will determine the nature of the changes in the relations between the two countries.

Published on:

04 Dec 2025 05:47 pm

English News / World / India Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Putin Despite Trump Tariffs, What is America’s Stance?

