Kyiv Rocked Again as Russia Launches Missiles and Drones Ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, has now completed 46 months. At the start of the war, it was believed that the Russian army would achieve victory within a few days. However, due to continuous international support, the Ukrainian army is still standing firm against the Russian forces. This war has caused immense loss of life and property in Ukraine, with many cities being devastated. The Russian army has also lost many soldiers in the conflict. US President Donald Trump is also making every effort to end this war, and in this regard, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet him this weekend. Even before this meeting, the Russian army has once again shaken Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.