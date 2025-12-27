Kyiv Rocked Again as Russia Launches Missiles and Drones Ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy Meeting

Russia attacks Ukraine overnight (Photo - Washington Post)
The war between Russia and Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, has now completed 46 months. At the start of the war, it was believed that the Russian army would achieve victory within a few days. However, due to continuous international support, the Ukrainian army is still standing firm against the Russian forces. This war has caused immense loss of life and property in Ukraine, with many cities being devastated. The Russian army has also lost many soldiers in the conflict. US President Donald Trump is also making every effort to end this war, and in this regard, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet him this weekend. Even before this meeting, the Russian army has once again shaken Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.
The Russian army launched a fierce attack on Kyiv late at night. For several hours, the Russian forces attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones, causing explosions in multiple locations. Consequently, Ukrainian authorities issued an air raid alert across the entire country, advising residents to seek shelter.
Information regarding the extent of the damage caused by the Russian attacks is not yet available. However, it is reported that Russian missiles and drones have damaged energy infrastructure in Kyiv, as well as numerous homes and buildings. There are also reports of casualties resulting from the Russian attacks, but the figures have not yet been confirmed.
