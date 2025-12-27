27 December 2025,

Saturday

World

Israeli Soldier Runs Over Palestinian Man Praying on Road, Incident Caught on Camera

A video of an Israeli soldier running over a Palestinian man praying on the street is rapidly going viral on social media. Following the emergence of this video, the Israeli army has terminated the soldier's military service.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

Image: Patrika

A video of an Israeli soldier running over a Palestinian man offering prayers on the road is rapidly going viral on social media. According to information, this incident occurred on Thursday in the West Bank area. The person who ran over the Palestinian man offering prayers is a reservist soldier.

Israeli Army Issues Statement

In the video, this soldier is seen driving an ATV (a type of open, four-wheeled vehicle) with a rifle slung on his back, approaching the Palestinian man. The Israeli Army issued a statement on the matter, saying that they have received a video in which an armed individual is seen running over a Palestinian citizen with a vehicle. The Israeli Army stated in its release that the individual was a reservist soldier and his military service has been immediately terminated following the emergence of the incident.

Accused Soldier's Weapons Also Confiscated

The Israeli Army also stated in its release that the accused soldier's weapons have been confiscated due to his misuse of authority and violation of regulations. In the video, the accused soldier is seen hitting the praying man with his vehicle. The soldier was not wearing a uniform at the time. After being hit, the Palestinian man falls to the ground, after which the Israeli soldier starts shouting at the injured man and gestures for him to leave the area.

Accused Soldier Arrested

According to information, the Palestinian man was taken to the hospital after the attack. However, he did not sustain any serious injuries and was later discharged. The victim's father, Majdi Abu Mokho, said that his son has been experiencing pain in both his legs since the attack. Mokho also claimed that the Israeli soldier had sprayed pepper spray on his son. However, nothing of the sort is visible in the video. According to Times of Israel, the accused soldier was arrested on Thursday night and placed under house arrest for 5 days.

Published on:

27 Dec 2025 02:51 pm

World / Israeli Soldier Runs Over Palestinian Man Praying on Road, Incident Caught on Camera

