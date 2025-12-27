Israeli Soldier Runs Over Palestinian Man Praying on Road, Incident Caught on Camera

According to information, the Palestinian man was taken to the hospital after the attack. However, he did not sustain any serious injuries and was later discharged. The victim's father, Majdi Abu Mokho, said that his son has been experiencing pain in both his legs since the attack. Mokho also claimed that the Israeli soldier had sprayed pepper spray on his son. However, nothing of the sort is visible in the video. According to Times of Israel, the accused soldier was arrested on Thursday night and placed under house arrest for 5 days.