Devastating Plane Crashes of 2025 That Shook the World

In the capital of the United States of America, Washington D.C., on January 29 of this year, an aircraft collided mid-air with a US Army helicopter over the Potomac River during its landing. This aviation accident resulted in the deaths of 67 people in total, including the 64 individuals on board the aircraft (60 passengers + 4 crew members) and the 3 crew members in the helicopter. Both the plane and the helicopter crashed into the river after the collision.