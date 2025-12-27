Devastating Plane Crashes of 2025 That Shook the World

Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad (Photo - ANI)
The year 2025 is drawing to a close. This year has seen several major accidents, claiming many lives. Looking back at this year, there have also been a number of plane crashes. While the number of plane crashes worldwide has increased in 2025, some incidents have sent shockwaves across the globe. Let's take a look at three of the deadliest plane crashes of the year.
The Ahmedabad Plane Crash in India left the entire nation in shock. On June 12 of this year, an Air India aircraft crashed, resulting in the deaths of 260 people. Of the 242 people on board the flight, 241 lost their lives in the accident. Additionally, 19 people from a medical hostel, which the plane collided with, also died in the crash. Only one person survived the crash, sustaining severe injuries. 67 people from the medical hostel were also injured in this aviation accident.
In the capital of the United States of America, Washington D.C., on January 29 of this year, an aircraft collided mid-air with a US Army helicopter over the Potomac River during its landing. This aviation accident resulted in the deaths of 67 people in total, including the 64 individuals on board the aircraft (60 passengers + 4 crew members) and the 3 crew members in the helicopter. Both the plane and the helicopter crashed into the river after the collision.
In Sudan, a military transport aircraft of the army crashed in the Karari area of Omdurman, a residential zone, shortly after taking off from Wadi Seidna Air Base. All 17 military personnel on board the aircraft died in the accident. Additionally, 29 people on the ground were killed following the crash. A total of 46 people lost their lives in this aviation accident, with 10 others injured.
