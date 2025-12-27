27 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rashifal 2026

Year Ender 2025

Bangladesh Violence

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Why Are Female Serial Killers More Dangerous? Terrifying Truth Revealed in Research

Serial killers are a major threat to society. However, when a woman becomes a serial killer, she becomes more dangerous than a man. She is also harder to catch.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 27, 2025

Female Serial Killer

Image: PerplexityAI

When serial killers are mentioned, a male figure often comes to mind. It is commonly believed that only men can be serial killers. However, history records several women as serial killers. Experts say that female serial killers are more terrifying than their male counterparts. Their methods of carrying out crimes differ from men's, making them harder to catch.

'Loved Ones' Become Victims

According to a Mirror UK report, research in crime investigations suggests that male serial killers are more likely to target strangers. Female serial killers, on the other hand, are the opposite. They are twice as likely to murder someone they know.

Belief in Sudden Attacks

Research also indicates that approximately 65.4 percent of male serial killers stalked their victims in some way before targeting them. Among female offenders, this figure was a mere 3.6%. Female serial killers tend to attack suddenly. British history has recorded several female serial killers who carried out crimes that shook the nation.

UK's First Serial Killer

In British history, Mary Ann Cotton is recorded as the first female serial killer. Born in West Auckland in 1832, Cotton is said to have killed her three husbands, ten children, a lover, and even her own mother. She then systematically claimed the life insurance of each victim. Cotton murdered approximately 21 people but was convicted of only one murder. She used readily available poison to kill her victims.

Children Murdered

In the 1960s, the UK saw the terror of another female serial killer. Myra Hindley, along with her partner, murdered several children. After sexually abusing the children, they were buried. She was convicted in 1966 and died in prison in 2002. Similarly, Rose West, along with her husband Fred West, murdered several women and young girls. She later committed suicide in prison.

Nurse Becomes Ruthless Killer

Beverley Allitt, a nurse by profession, murdered at least four children and attempted to kill several others in the 1990s. Allitt administered drugs and injected air into the children. In 1993, she was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. Similarly, in 2023, Lucy Letby was arrested on charges of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder six others. Lucy Letby was also a nurse by profession. Between 2015 and 2016, she murdered children by poisoning them with insulin and obstructing their airways. While women are generally considered less violent, these incidents demonstrate that violent tendencies are not based on gender.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

27 Dec 2025 02:38 pm

English News / World / Why Are Female Serial Killers More Dangerous? Terrifying Truth Revealed in Research

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Devastating Plane Crashes of 2025 That Shook the World

Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad
World

Russia Deploys Hypersonic Missiles in Belarus, Escalating Tensions with Ukraine

Oreshnik hypersonic missile
World

Giorgia Meloni Takes Major Step to Stop Animal Cruelty

italy animal cruelty
World

Indian Student Shot Dead Near University Campus in Toronto

World

Tarique Rahman, son of former PM Khaleda Zia, files nomination papers to contest elections before becoming a voter, returning to Bangladesh after 17 years

World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.