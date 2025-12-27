Why Are Female Serial Killers More Dangerous? Terrifying Truth Revealed in Research

Beverley Allitt, a nurse by profession, murdered at least four children and attempted to kill several others in the 1990s. Allitt administered drugs and injected air into the children. In 1993, she was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment. Similarly, in 2023, Lucy Letby was arrested on charges of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder six others. Lucy Letby was also a nurse by profession. Between 2015 and 2016, she murdered children by poisoning them with insulin and obstructing their airways. While women are generally considered less violent, these incidents demonstrate that violent tendencies are not based on gender.