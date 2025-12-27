Russia Deploys Hypersonic Missiles in Belarus, Escalating Tensions with Ukraine

Oreshnik hypersonic missile (Photo - Washington Post)
The war between Russia and Ukraine has now entered its 46th month. Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the conflict has been ongoing since then. This war has caused immense destruction in Ukraine, resulting in significant loss of life and property. However, with continuous international support, the Ukrainian army has held its ground, leading to substantial Russian casualties as well. Now, Russia has altered its military strategy and devised a new plan to inflict a deep wound on Ukraine.
Satellite imagery has revealed that Russia has deployed Oreshnik Hypersonic Missiles in Belarus. These hypersonic missiles from Russia are extremely dangerous. This is not the first time Russia has used Belarusian territory against Ukraine; it has done so previously.
This move by Russia will heighten Ukraine's tensions, as the deployment of Oreshnik Hypersonic Missiles in Belarus poses a significant threat to Ukraine. If Russia were to use these missiles from Belarus, Ukraine's defences could be easily breached, potentially leading to widespread devastation. This action by Russia will also increase tensions in Europe, as the Oreshnik hypersonic missiles are capable of delivering nuclear warheads.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump in the United States of America over the weekend. The two leaders are expected to discuss measures to end the Russia-Ukraine war. However, Russia has accused Zelenskyy and his European Union backers of attempting to sabotage a US-brokered plan to halt the war.
