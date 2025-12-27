Russia Deploys Hypersonic Missiles in Belarus, Escalating Tensions with Ukraine

The war between Russia and Ukraine has now entered its 46th month. Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24, 2022, and the conflict has been ongoing since then. This war has caused immense destruction in Ukraine, resulting in significant loss of life and property. However, with continuous international support, the Ukrainian army has held its ground, leading to substantial Russian casualties as well. Now, Russia has altered its military strategy and devised a new plan to inflict a deep wound on Ukraine.