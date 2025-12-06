6 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

World

Fresh Border Fire Erupts Between Pakistan and Taliban

War has once again erupted between Pakistan and the Taliban. Late at night, both sides engaged in heavy firing at each other on the border.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 06, 2025

Pakistan-Taliban heavy firing on border (Photo - @RealWahidaAFG on social media)

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to escalate. In recent times, there have been several clashes between the two sides. To de-escalate the situation, multiple rounds of talks were held between both parties, first in Turkey and then in Saudi Arabia, but to no avail. Now, once again, violence has erupted on the border between the two sides. Late on Friday night, a conflict broke out once again between Pakistan and the Taliban.

Intense Firing on the Border

Late on Friday night, the Pakistani army and Taliban fighters engaged in intense firing against each other once again. On the Chaman border, which connects the Chaman district of Pakistan's Balochistan province with the Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan's Kandahar province, both sides exchanged heavy gunfire.

Who Initiated the Firing?

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban government in Afghanistan, alleged that the Pakistani army initiated the firing on the border. Conversely, the spokesperson for Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif accused Taliban fighters of starting the firing on the border to provoke the Pakistani army.

How Many Casualties?

Reports of several casualties have also emerged from the border firing between the Pakistani army and Taliban fighters. However, it has not yet been confirmed how many people from both sides have been killed.

Increased Tension on the Border

The renewed conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban has heightened tensions on the border. The conflict between the two sides could become more serious in the coming days.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

world news

World News in Hindi

Published on:

06 Dec 2025 10:22 am

English News / World / Fresh Border Fire Erupts Between Pakistan and Taliban

Big News

View All

World

Trending

Putin Delivers Blow to Pakistan, Praises Taliban's Counter-Terrorism Efforts

Vladimir Putin
World

India-Russia Relations: How Old and Strong Are They, What Will Putin's Visit Change?

World

A Friendship on Global Stage: Modi Welcomes Putin in Delhi With Warm Embrace

Putin Modi Summit 2025
National News

India and Russia Finalise $2 Billion Nuclear Submarine Deal Ahead of Putin's Visit

National News

India Rolls Out the Red Carpet for Putin Despite Trump Tariffs, What is America’s Stance?

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin
World
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.