Fresh Border Fire Erupts Between Pakistan and Taliban

Pakistan-Taliban heavy firing on border (Photo - @RealWahidaAFG on social media)
Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to escalate. In recent times, there have been several clashes between the two sides. To de-escalate the situation, multiple rounds of talks were held between both parties, first in Turkey and then in Saudi Arabia, but to no avail. Now, once again, violence has erupted on the border between the two sides. Late on Friday night, a conflict broke out once again between Pakistan and the Taliban.
Late on Friday night, the Pakistani army and Taliban fighters engaged in intense firing against each other once again. On the Chaman border, which connects the Chaman district of Pakistan's Balochistan province with the Spin Boldak district of Afghanistan's Kandahar province, both sides exchanged heavy gunfire.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Taliban government in Afghanistan, alleged that the Pakistani army initiated the firing on the border. Conversely, the spokesperson for Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif accused Taliban fighters of starting the firing on the border to provoke the Pakistani army.
Reports of several casualties have also emerged from the border firing between the Pakistani army and Taliban fighters. However, it has not yet been confirmed how many people from both sides have been killed.
The renewed conflict between Pakistan and the Taliban has heightened tensions on the border. The conflict between the two sides could become more serious in the coming days.
